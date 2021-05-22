Telugu publicist and producer BA Raju passes away aged 57; Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Konidela pay tribute

Producer and publicist BA Raju, who predominantly labored throughout the Telugu movie commerce, handed away on the night of Friday, 21 Might presumably properly. He died attributable to cardiac arrest and fluctuation in diabetes. B Shiva Kumar, son of the 57-twelve months oldschool producer confirmed the information of his father’s demise on Twitter.

Whereas tweeting about his father’s demise, Shiva prayed which is able to his soul rest in peace. Referring to his journal titled Superhit, Shiva signed off the tweet by asserting “Dad Be A ‘Raju’ With out extinguish as a result of You’re a ‘SUPERHIT’ in Our Hearts.

BA Raju’s spouse B Jaya, who grew to become moreover a director, had already handed away in 2018. He is survived by his sons, Shiva and Boyidapu Arun Kumar.

Raju labored as a publicist to dilapidated actor Krishna. A couple of of his most infamous prospects from the Telugu movie commerce are Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Popularly recognized as Superhit Raju, he ventured into movie manufacturing with the 2002 movie Premalo Pavani Kalyan. He later produced Premikulu, Attractive, Chantigadu, and Vaisakham. BA Raju had labored as a PRO in over 100 films.

A complete lot of stars of the Telugu movie commerce paid tribute to Superhit Raju.

Mahesh Babu tweeted that he is unable to course of the stunning demise of Raju garu. The Telugu large title talked about that he has recognized Raju because the actor grew to become a baby, together with that he labored very carefully with the publicist. Calling him an intensive skilled and any particular person who grew to become obsessed with cinema, Mahesh added that Raju’s demise is a loss to his household and the media fraternity.

Jr NTR moreover talked about that the demise of Raju has left him nervous. Asserting that Raju contributed enormously to the Telugu movie commerce, Jr NTR added that his demise is a big loss.

Neatly-known explicit particular person Chiranjeevi Konidela moreover outfitted his condolences and prayers to Raju’s household.