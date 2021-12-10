Telugu Superstar Victory Venkatesh and Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film | Venkatesh and Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film

comeback after 25 years

The name of this film has not been decided yet. Venkatesh is making a comeback with this film after 25 years. Venkatesh was last seen in a film titled Takdeerwala opposite Raveena Tandon. After 25 years, he will make his comeback in Hindi films. Venkatesh is a superstar of Telugu films and in the beginning of his career, Katrina Kaif also did a few Telugu films with him.

debut with anadi

Venkatesh made his debut in Hindi films with the film Anari. Everyone remembers his innocent face while singing Phool Sa Chehra Tera. The film was well received by the audience and is one of the memorable films in the history of Hindi cinema.

Preparation for Telugu Debut!

On the other hand, talk about Salman Khan, recently he met SS Rajamouli, after which the rumors of Salman Khan’s Telugu debut started flying. Interestingly, Rajamouli was supposed to direct Salman Khan in his father KV Vijayendra Prasad’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But at that time he was very busy in Bahubali. In such a situation, it may be that the fans will soon see the pair of Rajamouli and Salman Khan doing wonders.

busy preparing for tiger 3

Salman Khan is currently busy preparing for his film Tiger 3. In this film, once again he is going to create havoc with Katrina Kaif in the role of Tiger. After this, he will also appear in the biopic of Ravindra Kaushik, popularly known as Black Tiger.

