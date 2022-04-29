Telugu thriller Bloody Mary to premiere on Aha – It’s Nivetha Pethuraj’s OTT debut



The streaming platform Aha, which is primarily focused on Telugu content, has been steadily building its library with originals like Bhamakalapam and Qubool Hai?.

Now the streaming is adding more. It has gotten ready a suspense thriller named Bloody Mary. It has the up and coming actress Nivetha Pethuraj making her Telugu OTT debut.

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the web original will premiere on Aha on April 15. Karthikeya film fame Nikhil and Vishwak sen released the film’s trailer in Hyderabad today.

The trailer starts with a voiceover talking about masks people wear to hide their characters. There’s an investigative cop who’s trying to sleuth around. Three different characters are shown to run for their lives. It’s all an interesting mix.

Nivetha Pethuraj is cast as Mary, an orphan who works as a nurse in a hospital. Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kireeti, Brahmaji, Ajay essay crucial roles in the crime suspense thriller. Bloody Mary is produced by People media factory, who last year delivered the most impressive Telugu web series Kudi Yedamaithe. They are also behind many theatrical hits like Goodachari and Oh Baby. Karthik Ghattamaneni handles the camera, and editing is by Viplav Nyshadam. Kala Bhairava is the music director.

While Aha has been going ahead with its original content in Telugu, its efforts have not always yielded successful results. As it happened, both Bhamakalapam and Qubool Hai? both kind of tanked at the mainstream level. Bhamakalapam, starring the award-winning Priyamani in the lead, was billed as a comedy thriller about a couple of murders in a housing complex. In the event, the film turned out to be neither one thing nor the other. It kind of fell between the two stools. Qubool Hai? had its heart in the right place, but the series was too documentary-series for it to work on an entertainment platform.

Aha’s recent releases include DJ tillu, Bheemla Nayak, Arjuna Phalguna, Hey Jude, Hello June, The American Dream, Lakshya, and Senapathi, among others. Many of its Telugu releases are either remade or dubbed versions of Malayalam movies.

Aha has forayed into Tamil content in the last two months. It offered as a sub-unit within the main app.