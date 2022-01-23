Temple U in Philadelphia toughening up face-covering rules, effective Monday

Temple U in Philadelphia toughening up face-covering guidelines, effective Monday



Temple College will now not let college students put on solely material masks once they return to campus Monday. The Philadelphia college has modified its masks steerage amid a surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

College students will now need to put on a multi-layered surgical masks, double-mask, or a KN95 masks, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

“To have interaction in what’s most vital to us and benefit from on-campus residing at Temple, we should proceed to maintain our well being, wellness, and security as the best precedence,” stated Olan Garrett, affiliate vp for pupil affairs, in a publish on the college’s web site.

The KN95 masks is one of the best type of safety to fight the unfold of the coronavirus, in line with new suggestions from the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC).

Temple can also be pushing for college students to check instantly after returning to the campus for the spring semester and to get their booster pictures.

“All college students no matter vaccination standing are strongly inspired to check in the 48 hours instantly previous to your return to campus to keep away from the opportunity of testing constructive after arrival,” Garrett stated. “At-home checks will probably be accepted by importing a photograph of your outcome to the Affected person Well being Portal. If you’re unable to get examined previous to arrival, all residential college students will probably be required to have a COVID-19 check inside 24 hours after their arrival on campus.”

Temple is providing a restricted provide of KN95 masks to college students at numerous places on campus, FOX 29 reported.

The college had introduced earlier than Christmas that lessons can be held just about till Jan. 21 to assist fight the coronavirus and its variants, the station reported. Temple later delayed the scholar move-in date for the spring semester till Jan. 22.