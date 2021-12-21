Temple was vandalized again in Karachi, Pakistan, BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa appealed to the External Affairs Minister by tweeting VIDEO

A Hindu temple located in Karachi’s Ranchod Line area has been vandalised. Police have arrested the accused.

Once again a Hindu temple has been vandalized in Pakistan. Indian leaders have expressed strong objection to this sabotage. Sharing the video of this incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has appealed to the External Affairs Minister to raise the issue.

According to the information received, a person was arrested on Monday for vandalizing a Hindu temple in Karachi, Pakistan. According to Pakistani news network Sama TV, the accused first entered a Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchod Line area in the evening, then damaged an idol with a hammer.

There was a ruckus among the people as soon as the news of the vandalism in the temple was received. People caught the accused on the spot itself. After which the accused were handed over to the local police by the people. Media reports claim that the accused has been booked under sections related to blasphemy.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the incident as a state-backed terror against minorities. Sirsa tweeted- “Another Hindu temple has been desecrated at Ranchhod Line in Karachi, Pakistan, the attackers justified the vandalism by saying ‘the temple does not deserve to be a place of worship’. This is state-backed terror against Pakistan’s minorities.”

In another tweet, Sirsa appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue globally to support the freedom of religion of Hindus and Sikhs across the border.

This is not the first time that Hindu temples have been targeted in Pakistan. Earlier in October, unidentified assailants also ransacked Hanuman Devi Mata temple in Sindh province. From there they had also taken away jewelery and cash worth thousands of rupees.