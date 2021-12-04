Temuera Morrison Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



splits: 8

What Is Temuera Morrison’s Net Worth and Salary?

Temuera Morrison MNZM is a New Zealand actor, director, producer, and musician who has a net worth of $5 million. Morrison is probably best known for his work with the “Star Wars” franchise, playing Jango Fett in “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” (2002) and Boba Fett on “The Mandalorian” (2020) and the 2021 projects “Star Wars: Visions” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” He has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films “Once Were Warriors” (1994), “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?” (1999), “Green Lantern” (2011), and “Aquaman” (2018) and the television series “Shortland Street” (1992–1995; 2008) and “Frontier” (2018). Temuera voiced Chief Tui in “Moana” (2016) and Jack TePania on “The Barefoot Bandits” (2016–2017), and he hosted “Mataku” (2001–2002) and “The Tem Show” (2005).

Morrison also directed the 2016 short film “The Lost Pearl,” served as an associate producer on the 2013 documentary miniseries “The Life and Times of Temuera Morrison,” and released the 2014 album “Tem.” In 1996, he was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours “for services to drama.”

Early Life

Temuera Morrison was born Temuera Derek Morrison on December 26, 1960, in Rotorua, New Zealand. He grew up with mother Hana, father Laurie (a musician), and older sister Taini, a kapa haka performer who passed away suddenly from a “suspected heart condition” in 2009. Temuera attended Wesley College in Auckland and Western Heights High School in Rotorua, then he studied drama as part of the New Zealand Special Performing Arts Training Scheme.

Career

Morrison made his acting debut as Rangi in the 1973 adventure film “Rangi’s Catch,” and his next roles came in 1984 when he guest-starred on “Mortimer’s Patch” and appeared in the film “Other Halves.” In 1986, he starred on two TV shows, playing Selwyn Broadhead on “Seekers” and Maru on “Adventurer.” Temuera then appeared in the 1988 films “Mauri” and “Never Say Die,” and in 1992, he began starring as Dr. Hone Ropata on the primetime soap opera “Shortland Street.” He left the series in 1995, but he returned for six weeks in 2008. In 1994, he played Jake “The Muss” Heke, an abusive husband, in the drama “Once Were Warriors,” and he reprised his role in “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?” in 1999. In 1996, Morrison appeared in the films “Barb Wire,” “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” “Broken English,” “Little White Lies,” and “Whipping Boy,” and then he co-starred with Sandra Bullock and Jason Patric in 1997’s “Speed 2: Cruise Control” and with Harrison Ford and Anne Heche in 1998’s “Six Days Seven Nights.” He played The Hangman in 1999’s “From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter,” then he appeared in the films “Vertical Limit” (2000), “Crooked Earth” (2001), “The Beautiful Country” (2004), and “Renegade” (2004) and the miniseries “Te Ao Mahana” (2001).

Getty

In 2009, Temuera appeared in the comedy “Couples Retreat” alongside Jason Bateman, Vince Vaughn, and Kristen Bell, and in 2011, he played Abin Sur in the superhero film “Green Lantern,” which starred Ryan Reynolds. Morrison portrayed King Ramusan in 2012’s “The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption,” and he appeared in the films “Fresh Meat” (2012) and “Mt. Zion” (2013) and the TV movie “Missing Christmas” (2012). He starred as Anaru Vaipiti in the 2015 miniseries “Tatau,” and in 2016, he voiced Chief Tui in Disney’s “Moana,” which also featured the vocal talents of fellow New Zealander Jemaine Clement and grossed $645 million at the box office. In 2018, Temuera played Thomas Curry in the DC Comics movie “Aquaman,” a massive hit that brought in $1.148 billion at the box office. In June 2021, Morrison confirmed that he would be reprising his role in the sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” He starred as Te Rangi on the historical drama “Frontier” in 2018, then he appeared in the films “The Brighton Miracle” (2019), “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019), “Mosley” (2019), and “Occupation: Rainfall” (2021).

“Star Wars”

Morrison played bounty hunter Jango Fett in 2002’s “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” and he appeared in 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” as Jango’s clones. He also took on the task of re-recording Boba Fett’s dialogue in the “Star Wars” trilogy DVD re-releases in 2004. In 2020, he played Boba Fett in four episodes of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” (which was created by his “Couples Retreat” co-star Jon Favreau), and he voiced the character in the 2021 short film “Star Wars: Visions.” In December 2020, it was confirmed that Temuera would be starring in “The Mandalorian” spin-off “The Book of Boba Fett.” He has also lent his voice to the “Star Wars” video games “Star Wars: Bounty Hunter” (2002), “Star Wars: Battlefront” (2004), “Star Wars: Republic Commando” (2005), “LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game” (2005), “Star Wars: Battlefront II” (2005), “Star Wars: Empire at War” (2006), “Star Wars Battlefront” (2015), and “Star Wars Battlefront II” (2017).

Personal Life

In the ’80s, Temuera was in a relationship with When the Cat’s Away singer Kim Willoughby, and they have a son named James. Morrison also has a daughter, Aiorangi, with Peata Melbourne. He dated Angela Dotchin, who co-starred with him on “Shortland Street,” from 1997 to 2002, and in 2012, Temuera began a relationship with Ashlee Howden-Sadlier, who is 26 years his junior. In 2003, Morrison was in a motorcycle accident in Manawatu, New Zealand. The motorcycle fell on top of Temuera, breaking his leg in two places, and he was taken to Palmerston North Hospital. Two pins were inserted in Morrison’s leg, and he was released from the hospital after five days.

Awards and Nominations

Morrison has been nominated for four New Zealand Film and TV Awards, winning Best Performance in a Dramatic Role: Male for “Once Were Warriors” (1994) and Best Actor for “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?” (1999). His other nominations were for Best Supporting Actor for “Mt. Zion” (2013) and Best Actor for “Mahana” (2017). The Behind the Voice Actors Awards honored the “Moana” cast with a BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film in 2017, and they were also nominated for the BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award in that category. In 1996, Temuera earned a Chicago Film Critics Association Award nomination for Most Promising Actor for “Once Were Warriors,” and he received a New Zealand Screen Award nomination for Television – Best Presenter Entertainment/Factual for “The Tem Show” in 2006.