Ten arrested in Ujjain: Ujjain News: Ten arrested in Ujjain for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans, four accused

Highlights MPs take action against people in Ujjain for announcing support for Pakistan

So far, Ujjain police have arrested 10 people

Police have charged a total of 16 people in the case.

Ujjain police have arrested four persons

Ujjain

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh News Update), some people declared their support for Pakistan. In this context, Hindu organizations have demanded strict action against those who made the announcement. Ujjain police action SP Satyendra Shukla said police have arrested three more people for making the announcement. In addition, the number of people arrested in this case has gone up to ten.

He said seven people arrested between Thursday and Friday have been remanded in judicial custody by the court. The remaining three are in police custody. Reacting to Friday’s incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that his government would not tolerate a “Taliban-like” mentality.

Ujjain News: Anti-national sloganeering in Ujjain, four arrested, Shivraj says Taliban mentality cannot be tolerated

According to police, some people chanted pro-Pakistan slogans during a Moharram function at Geeta Colony in Ujjain on Thursday night. A spokesperson of Jiwaji Ganj police station said that charges have been filed against the accused under sections 124 (a) (sedition), 153 (inciting riots) and 188 (disobeying the order of the public servant).

Indore News: Confusion over viral video of Independence Day celebrations, girl announces ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

At the same time, SP Shukla said, “We have identified 16 people who made the announcement and efforts are underway to identify others.” Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said on Friday that all I want to say is that we have taken a tough stand on what happened in Ujjain. People were arrested. The Taliban mentality will not be tolerated at any cost and all necessary steps will be taken.

During flag hoisting in Indore, stones were hurled from the other side, injuring two people.

He said that every citizen of India is a patriot with few exceptions. But anyone who supports the Taliban mentality or seeks anti-national activities will be crushed.

