Tencent set to shut down ‘Call of Duty online’

Tencent to shutdown COD: Tencent set to shut down ‘Name of Duty on-line’ in China- What comes a chunk of dangerous information for PC players in China, Tencent had determined to shut down its ‘Name of Duty On-line’ by the top of August. Name of Duty On-line is free to play PC recreation solely for China the place it’s a mixed recreation for Name of Duty franchise into one recreation. The F2P PC recreation for China launched in 2015 and was pretty profitable.





The free service will not be obtainable to customers however the latter have a selection to obtain and swap to the cell model of the sport.

“Tencent might be shutting down “Name of Duty On-line” in China on the finish of August. The sport was a free to play PC recreation solely for China, which mixed one of the best of the CoD franchise into one recreation. Tencent will now push customers to obtain CoD Cellular as a substitute,” it mentioned in a tweet submit.

Tencent might be shutting down "Name of Duty On-line" in China on the finish of August. The sport was a free to play PC recreation solely for China, which mixed one of the best of the CoD franchise into one recreation. Tencent will now push customers to obtain CoD Cellular as a substitute.

Tencent Introduced, ” Thanks fighters for his or her love and companionship to Name of Duty On-line previously 6 years. We’re honored to give you the option to create and share an unforgettable gaming expertise with you. Name of Duty On-line won’t be obtainable in China at finish of August: Name of Duty Cellular will happen of it Honest thanks to all of the fighters of “Name of Duty On-line”! “

Because the company contract is about to expire, “Name of Duty On-line” will formally cease working at 12:00 midday on August 31, 2021. The precise preparations for the suspension are as observe:

On Might 31, 2021, the sport recharge might be closed.

On June 1, 2021, recreation registration might be closed.

On August 31, 2021, the sport was formally suspended and the sport server was shut down.

Earlier than the sport server is shut down, the gamers can proceed to play the sport, take part in actions which can be nonetheless in progress, and use the remaining tokens and props; after the sport server is shut down, all account information and character data within the recreation might be cleared .

Tencent additionally introduced a compensation occasion which is “Name of Duty Cellular Video games”. Please obtain the sport and create characters upfront, so that you could take part within the occasion and obtain rewards! When you take part in compensation actions, will probably be an approval out of your facet the place you permitted the compensation or alternative plans. If participant doesn’t take part within the compensation actions will probably be deemed to routinely surrender the suitable to alternative.

“The F2P PC recreation for China launched in 2015 and was pretty profitable. Declining income and lack of renewal from Activision will see the sport shut. Customers might be pushed in the direction of CODM as a substitute,” tweeted Daniel Ahmed, unique supply of the tweet.

“CODOL gamers might be given objects in COD Cellular as compensation/incentive,” he added.

"The F2P PC recreation for China launched in 2015 and was pretty profitable. Declining income and lack of renewal from Activision will see the sport shut. Customers might be pushed in the direction of CODM as a substitute," tweeted Daniel Ahmed.

