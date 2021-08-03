Tencent Shares Drop After China Media Criticizes Video Games

Shares of Tencent Holdings and other leading Chinese video game companies plunged into trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday after a Beijing-affiliated outlet called their products “spiritual opium.”

The explosion of the state-affiliated outlet, the Economic Information Daily, came after months of increased pressure from Beijing targeting the entire Chinese internet industry, which serves one billion users. This pressure has prompted global investors to withdraw billions of dollars from Chinese tech stocks, fearing that tougher regulation could hurt business prospects.

The Economic Information Daily article did not say specific policy changes would be made, and it was not clear whether it reflected the views of Beijing officials or just those of the publication’s editors. .

Adding further to the uncertainty, the link to the article was cut later Tuesday, although a copy can still be found on the site of Xinhua, the state’s official news agency, which controls the. Economic Information Daily.