Tendulkar on Paralympics: Sachin Tendulkar seeks support for Tokyo Paralympics, describes Para athletes as real heroes

Highlights India has won 12 medals in the Paralympics so far

India won 4 medals at the Rio Paralympics

India hopes to win 15 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics

Mumbai

Calling the Para athletes “real life heroes”, veteran batsman Sachin Tendulkar appealed to the countrymen to support the athletes participating in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Paralympic Games are set to begin on Tuesday.

“The time has come for the Paralympic Games and I urge all Indians to support the 54 athletes from the country participating in the Tokyo Games,” Tendulkar said in a statement on Monday. Tendulkar said that the journey of para players teaches that a man can do anything if he has perseverance and perseverance.

“I believe that these women and men are not players with special abilities, but women and men with extraordinary abilities who are real life heroes for all of us,” he said.

According to Tendulkar, “Her life journey teaches us what women and men can do with their passion, commitment and determination and can serve as an inspiration to all of us.”

He further said that it is important to support every athlete participating in the Paralympics, regardless of the consequences. “I believe that if we can support our Paralympic athletes in the same way that we support our Olympic heroes and cricketers, we can build a better society,” Tendulkar said.

He said, ‘And everyone needs to be encouraged, not just the medalists. Not all 54 athletes participating in the Paralympics will win medals. This time, Tendulkar hopes that India will be able to win more medals in the Paralympics.

Sachin said, ‘I read that we can win more than 10 medals this time. I hope we win more medals. We won four medals in Rio. If we win more than 10 medals this time around, it will be a big change that we should all celebrate.