Tennessee bills would expand where some gun owners could carry by designating them as law enforcement



Two controversial bills introduced this month in Tennessee will expand where advanced handgun carry permit holders can carry in certain situations by technically designating them as “law enforcement”, according to the report.

This will allow permit holders to carry their weapons where only off-duty law enforcement officers can, such as restaurants or shops that typically do not allow them, Nashville’s WTVF-TV reported. It will not include courts or schools.

Republican Sen. Joey Hensley told ABC News on Thursday that “it’s trying to open up so that those who go to extremes to get this extra permit have the right to self-defense in more places.” He introduced the state version of the bill.

Hensley said the bills would not allow permit holders to become police officers and would not allow their people to be arrested.

The bill extends the definition of “law enforcement officer” to include a person who is allowed to carry an extended handgun; provided that the permit is not suspended, revoked or expired for the purpose of carrying firearms under certain conditions. A summary of the bills, according to WTVF.

To obtain a permit, applicants must pay a 100 fee and attend an eight-hour security course. Current military and veterans are among those exempted from training.

The law is facing pushback not only from gun control lawyers, but also from the state’s largest police union, which has said it “strongly opposes the bill in its current form,” according to ABC.

“Extensive handgun carry permit training demand is much lower for cadets attending the Basic Law Enforcement Academy,” Scotty Delashmit, president of the Tennessee State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, told Police Station. Is to prove.

“Officers have these strong standards to make sure they are familiar with their weapons,” he said.

Hensley disagreed with Delashmit’s assessment and said he was talking to law enforcement about the bills.

More than 680,000 Tennessees have extended their carry permits, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, ABC reported.