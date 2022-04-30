Tennessee family visiting Disney World says Apple AirTag was used to track them



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Tennessee family claims that an Apple Airtag was used to track them while they were at Walt Disney World.

Jennifer Gaston told Fox 35 Orlando that the family returned to their car at Monorail when they discovered the airtag, receiving a notification that the owner of an airtag device was tracking them. The Gaston family was visiting from Tennessee, according to WKRN-TV.

“We were terrified, we were confused, hurt and scared,” said Jennifer Gaston. “He literally saw it on the way back from the tram to our car.”

Gaston’s daughter said the device had been tracking them for hours while in the theme park.

Florida teenager accused of killing ‘world’s most wonderful mother’ who told her not to smoke inside

The family could not find the AirTag when they got into their car. They chased him and called the police.

Her daughter continues to track the location of the device and it shows that it is still in the parking lot.

“When he was refreshing it, it showed that the airtag was still in our parking spot so somehow it fell off while we were frantically shaking clothes and throwing everything out of our bags,” Gaston said.

A man in Chicago has changed his mind after fatally shooting his wife in a parking lot, police say.

Apple Airtags are devices used by criminals to track lost personal belongings, but have been used by criminals in the past.

Gaston said the situation could get worse.

“This story could have ended differently,” Gaston said. “I thank God we got our results, but because he was diligent and aware of what to do.”