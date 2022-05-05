Tennessee firefighters rescue dog trapped in cave after falling 35 feet



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tennessee firefighters descended into a cave Monday to rescue a dog trapped in a 35-foot canyon, authorities said.

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department (WCVFD) responded to the English Mountain in the early hours of the morning to plan how to rescue the dog named Storm, the department said.

Georgia police are searching for a man accused of beating a dog in a video

Assistant Chief Schmidt and Captain Lanier, both of Seville County Rescue Squad Rope Technician Borough, WCVFD Rope Technician, used a high-angle rope system to descend from the 35-foot shaft and detect the storm.

The crew put a shoe on Storm and picked him up safely. No injuries were reported.

Rescuers shared a photo with Storm and said they were “thrilled” that the hunting dog was safe.

The English Mountain is located in the western foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains region of East Tennessee. Its peak rises to 3,629 feet.