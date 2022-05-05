World

Tennessee firefighters rescue dog trapped in cave after falling 35 feet

1 day ago
Tennessee firefighters descended into a cave Monday to rescue a dog trapped in a 35-foot canyon, authorities said.

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department (WCVFD) responded to the English Mountain in the early hours of the morning to plan how to rescue the dog named Storm, the department said.

Assistant Chief Schmidt and Captain Lanier, both of Seville County Rescue Squad Rope Technician Borough, WCVFD Rope Technician, used a high-angle rope system to descend from the 35-foot shaft and detect the storm.

Rescuers rescue a high-angle rope to reach the storm.

The crew put a shoe on Storm and picked him up safely. No injuries were reported.

Rescuers pulled the storm safely after the hunting dog fell 35 feet into a cave.

Rescuers shared a photo with Storm and said they were “thrilled” that the hunting dog was safe.

The English Mountain is located in the western foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains region of East Tennessee. Its peak rises to 3,629 feet.

