Tennessee man angry over McDonald’s order allegedly hurls racial slur, shoots into restaurant



A Tennessee man who was apparently upset over his McDonald’s order and allegedly shot an employee at a drive-thru window and hurled racial slurs at her last year was arrested this week.

Charles Connors, 61, was taken into police custody on Tuesday in connection with Oct. 11, 2021 incident, WREG-TV reported. The shooting occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant in Memphis.

Connors is charged with two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm to commit a felony, according to Shelby County jail records. He was identified as the suspect in December after investigators received information from his credit card that was used just before he allegedly opened fire.

An employee told the news outlet that a bullet nearly struck her during the shooting.

“If I’d been over one inch, just a centimeter, an inch, a centimeter, that would’ve been the back of my head,” Terrika Means said. “I see flashes of it every time.”

Connors showed up at the fast food location during a shift change that evening, she said. When he attempted to order, an employee asked him to wait. Connors instead drove up to the first drive-thru window and ordered.

He then allegedly cursed at the employee, Means said. She said she spoke with Connors at the next window.

“I asked him how he was doing and next thing you know I was like, ‘I was just informed that you just disrespected, you know, one of my young ladies and she’s just a young lady, she’s just a girl,'” she said.

Means said she issued Connors a refund when he demanded one and he began cursing and yelling racial slurs, she said.

Moments later, he pulled out a gun and fired into the restaurant, authorities said.

“And when I closed the window and took two steps that’s when I felt the fire come across my neck,” Means said.

On Tuesday, Connors spoke with investigators and allegedly admitted to being at the restaurant and shooting inside. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.