Tennessee Plane Crash: 7 Are Presumed Dead, Officials Say

All seven folks aboard a small airplane had been presumed lifeless after it crashed shortly after takeoff right into a lake exterior Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, the authorities mentioned.

The airplane, a Cessna Quotation 501, crashed into Percy Priest Lake close to Smyrna, Tenn., at about 11 a.m. native time, shortly after it had taken off from Smyrna Airport, south of Nashville.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that seven folks had been on board.

Ashley McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Rutherford County authorities in Tennessee, recognized these on board as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah, all of Brentwood, Tenn.

At a information convention on Saturday evening, Capt. Joshua Sanders of Rutherford County Hearth Rescue mentioned that after looking the lake since 11 a.m., "we've transitioned from a rescue effort to a restoration effort."