Tennessee teen arrested for murder after high school graduation shooting leaves 1 dead



Police in Tennessee have arrested a 17-year-old man after a high school graduate was shot dead and one other wounded Wednesday evening.

The shooting passed off in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, throughout a high school graduation ceremony held at Center Tennessee State College.

Throughout a information convention Thursday, Larry Flowers, an data officer with the Murfreesboro Police Division, mentioned the 17-year-old was in custody and can be charged with first-degree murder, in response to Fox 17 Nashville.

Rutherford County Sheriff Sergeant Goodwin mentioned the shooting occurred round 9pm close to the college’s athletic middle as folks had been leaving the graduation ceremony. Her graduation ceremony was held at Riverdale High School College.

1 killed, 1 injured in Tennessee high school graduation shooting

A high school spokesman mentioned the school can be closed on Thursday. The college was positioned below a lockdown after the shooting, which was not lifted till Thursday morning.

Hasani died after being shot by “Sunny” Brewer Gunt and was a graduate of Riverdale High School, the report mentioned.

(*1*)

One other sufferer, a 17-year-old high school junior, remained in secure situation after being shot.

In 1998, the sufferer of the Tennessee Chilly Case was recognized as an Ohio lady

Center Tennessee State College says it’s working with authorities.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the scholars, lecturers and members of the family of Riverdale who had been affected by Wednesday evening’s tragedy. MTSU supplied to help Murfreesboro police and different legislation enforcement companies of their investigation. It was not an MTSU occasion as a result of the Murphy Middle And we aren’t conscious of any involvement or involvement by members of the MTSU group on this incident. We’ll work carefully with the school system on their necessities for tonight’s occasion for Blackman High School, “the assertion mentioned.

Gadget Clock’ Lauren Taylor contributed to this report