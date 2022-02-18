Tennessee theft suspects ‘pray’ with elderly woman in church as they steal her wallet: police



Two Tennessee burglary suspects have been charged with asking an elderly woman in a church to “pray” with them while stealing their wallets, police said.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the incident, which took place at the Hildale Baptist Church sanctuary around 7pm on February 9.

Video footage of the incident showed the women approaching the 78-year-old victim, sitting on a pew and engaging him in conversation.

One of the suspects “asked the victim to pray with him,” Public Information Officer Scott Beaubian wrote in a video description.

“While they were praying, a second woman entered Victim’s purse and stole her wallet,” Beaubian said. “The suspects soon tried to use the victims’ credit cards at Sam and Kroger.”

Authorities are calling 931.552.1011 for information on the incident.