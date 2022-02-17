Tennessee toddlers missing since Valentine’s Day after mom bonded out of county jail



According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, two Tennessee children who are missing and in danger have been abducted by their non-custodial mother.

On Saturday morning, the mother, Bella Tarpy, shared a news report from Florida couple Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, who accused the couple of abusing their adopted son, calling the couple “sick f — s.”

County jail records show he was arrested later that day and released on Sunday.

Her daughter and son, Scarlett Tarpie, 2, and Adonis Gough, 1, were missing Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities are searching for them and their mother, who is driving a 2003 white Mercedes sedan with a silver submodel 93, license plate 37A-B01 or 08A-Z61 tag.

Scarlett has blonde hair and brown eyes, is 2 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs just 26 pounds, according to authorities.

Her brother has blue eyes and bare hair – but the photos show that she is blonde. He is 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 21 pounds.

County jail records show 19-year-old Tarpi has been prosecuted five times since July 2021, most recently on a criminal charge of making, selling or possessing a controlled substance on Saturday. He was released on 10,000 bond on Sunday and the kids went missing the next day.

Those arrested in the past include driving without a license, petty drug offenses and tampering with evidence.

Authorities are asking anyone about the children’s location to call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A man who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office on Wednesday night said no one was available to speak to the media after business hours.

Social media accounts show that Tarpi is cheating on kids. She often posts about her pregnancy and their birth as well as growing up.

