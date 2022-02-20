Tennessee woman accused of raping at least 9 students; community shaken by allegations: report

World

23 seconds ago
Members of a Tennessee community expressed grief and anger last week after a 38-year-old woman was accused of using a vap pen and other temptations to seduce local high school students, a report said.

Melissa Blair of Englewood was arrested and charged with inciting a minor, 18 counts of statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking sponsoring prostitution and confiscation of private property, Tennessee’s Chatanuga WTVC-TV reported.

There were at least nine victims, aged 14 to 17 at the time of the alleged crime and they attended the same high school, the station said.

Authorities believe there are more victims, McMahon County District Attorney Steve Kramp told the station.

Michigan driver intentionally hits, kills retiree so he can have sex with her body, authorities say

“Parents need to talk to their kids about it because it’s not right. It’s really, really not right,” Christie Tigg, an Englewood resident, told Blair in response to the allegations against Blair.

Melissa Blair faces sexual assault charges, authorities say.

(McMinn County Court)

“I would be upset if this happened to my kids,” Tigg added.

“It’s not just about putting a criminal behind bars,” the mother of one teenager, who asked not to be named, told the station. “It’s about family healing.”

Following his arrest, Blair was released on bail Tuesday night and his next court date is set for February 26, WTVC reported. He was instructed to stay away from school and not to have any contact with teenagers, the report said.

Gadget Clock sent a message hours later asking for a comment from Knoxville Attorney Robert Kurtz, who was representing Blair.

READ Also  NJ New Cases Rise 35% in a Day – Gadget Clock

