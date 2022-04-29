Tennis legend Boris Becker sentenced to more than 2 years in jail over bankruptcy ordeal



Tennis legend Boris Becker was sentenced Friday to more than two years in prison for bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, Baker was convicted of illegally transferring thousands of dollars from a bank account after being declared bankrupt. Baker was convicted of four counts of bankruptcy under British law, including two counts of embezzlement, concealment of debt and two counts of failing to disclose property.

A jury in London’s Southwark Crown Court on April 8 convicted the German tennis star. He transferred hundreds of dollars from his business account to other accounts, including his ex-wife Barbara and divorced wife, after going bankrupt in June 2017. Shirley Baker.

Baker, 54, was also convicted of failing to declare property in Germany and hiding a $ 895,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm. He was acquitted of 20 other counters, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal, among other awards.

Baker said the “promise of a wider lifestyle” during the trial had consumed more than $ 50 million of his career earnings. According to the testimony, his bankruptcy was caused by a 5 million loan from a private bank in 2013 as well as a ব্যবসায় 1.6 million loan from a British businessman in 2014.

Baker denied all charges before being convicted and was eventually convicted.

Baker has won three Wimbledon titles, two Australian Open and one US Open in his tennis career. He has reached the semifinals of the French Open three times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.