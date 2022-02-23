Tennis star Alexander Zverev booted from Mexican Open after slamming racket on umpire chair during outburst

Sports

German Tennis Player Alexander Zaverev apologized on social media on Wednesday after being knocked out of the Mexican Open.

The umpire beat Zverev at the moment after a handshake with Lloyd Glasspool and Harry Heliovara after a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win over Zaverev and teammate Marcelo Mello on Tuesday night.

Tennis star Emma Radukanu’s stocker has been banned

The World No. 3 broke his racket several times in the umpire’s chair, finally asking the officer to extend his leg to avoid injury before leaving the chair.

During his outburst, Zverev shouted, “You destroyed the f —— whole f —— match.”

The ATP announced on Wednesday that Zaverev had been removed from the tournament for “behaving like an athlete”.

He apologized to the umpire and issued an apology shortly after he became “disappointed” with himself.

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to the men's singles first round of the 2022 ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament on February 22, 2022 in Acapulco, Mexico.

(Via Jin Yue / Xinhua Getty Images)

“It’s hard to express in words how much I regretted my behavior during and after yesterday’s doubles match,” he said in a post on his Instagram store. “I personally apologize to the chair umpire because my anger at him was wrong and unacceptable, and I’m just disappointed in myself. It shouldn’t have happened and there’s no excuse. I also apologize to my fans, the tournament, and the game I love.” . “

He continued: “As you know, I left everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I’m taking it to reflect on the days to come – my activities and how I can make sure it doesn’t happen again. To disappoint you. Sorry about that. “

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns from the men's singles first-round match against Jenson Brooksby of the United States at the 2022 ATP Mexican Open Tennis Tournament in Acapulco, Mexico on February 22, 2022.

(Via Jin Yue / Xinhua Getty Images)

Xavier received a code violation after shouting at the court late in the match that the shot was ruled out. He yelled at the umpire: “Look where the ball has bounced, for a tiebreaker 8-6, for f —-. It’s f —— your line. You’re a f —— fool.” According to Yahoo Sports.

Star tennis players have been reported to face fines or even suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

