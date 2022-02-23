Tennis star Alexander Zverev booted from Mexican Open after slamming racket on umpire chair during outburst



German Tennis Player Alexander Zaverev apologized on social media on Wednesday after being knocked out of the Mexican Open.

The umpire beat Zverev at the moment after a handshake with Lloyd Glasspool and Harry Heliovara after a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win over Zaverev and teammate Marcelo Mello on Tuesday night.

The World No. 3 broke his racket several times in the umpire’s chair, finally asking the officer to extend his leg to avoid injury before leaving the chair.

During his outburst, Zverev shouted , “You destroyed the f —— whole f —— match.”

The ATP announced on Wednesday that Zaverev had been removed from the tournament for “behaving like an athlete”.

He apologized to the umpire and issued an apology shortly after he became “disappointed” with himself.

“It’s hard to express in words how much I regretted my behavior during and after yesterday’s doubles match,” he said in a post on his Instagram store. “I personally apologize to the chair umpire because my anger at him was wrong and unacceptable, and I’m just disappointed in myself. It shouldn’t have happened and there’s no excuse. I also apologize to my fans, the tournament, and the game I love.” . “

He continued: “As you know, I left everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I’m taking it to reflect on the days to come – my activities and how I can make sure it doesn’t happen again. To disappoint you. Sorry about that. “

Xavier received a code violation after shouting at the court late in the match that the shot was ruled out. He yelled at the umpire: “Look where the ball has bounced, for a tiebreaker 8-6, for f —-. It’s f —— your line. You’re a f —— fool.” According to Yahoo Sports.

Star tennis players have been reported to face fines or even suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.