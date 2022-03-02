Tennis star Daniil Medvedev takes over as world No. 1 as ITF announces ban on Russian, Belarusian federations



Russian just a day later Tennis With star Daniel Medvedev officially taking over as World No. 1, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Tuesday that the Russian Tennis Federation and the Belarus Tennis Federation would be suspended indefinitely from international events due to massive attacks on Ukraine.

The ITF has joined a number of international governing bodies that have imposed sports bans on both countries, canceled all ITF events to be held in either country and barred those athletes from participating under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus.

“The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Belarus’s support.” Statement “In addition to canceling all ITF events in those countries, the ITF board today announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and the Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from ITF membership and participation in the ITF international team competition. The next announcement.”

It continues: “The ITF is in close contact with the Ukrainian Tennis Federation and has expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), where Medvedev maintains his rankings, and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) follow suit, added that “the safety of the tennis community is our most immediate collective priority.”

“The whole tennis community has felt deep pain, shock and grief following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.” Joint Statement “Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we applaud the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable aggression. We echo their call for an end to the violence and the return of peace.”

The ATP and WTA have announced that in addition to following the ITF’s latest policy, a joint event to be held in Moscow in October has been canceled.

“At this time, players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete in tours and Grand Slam international tennis events. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice,” the statement continued.

Medvedev, a 26-year-old Russian who won last year’s US Open and was runner-up at this year’s Australian Open, became the first player in the world to be ranked No. 1 without Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael. Nadal or Andy Murray will be number one since February 2004.

Monday he Tweet Such “honor” brings “mixed emotions” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev wrote, “It is a great honor to occupy this place. I am sure everyone understands that it comes with mixed emotions that this is happening this week,” Medvedev wrote. “Thanks to my wife, team, sponsors, friends and everyone who helped along the way. It’s been a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead.”

Medvedev had earlier called for peace over the weekend, saying “it’s not easy to hear all this news.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.