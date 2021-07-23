Tense Funeral for Haiti Leader Exposes Rifts, and U.S. Delegation Departs Early

Others were angry that the investigation into his murder had not been completed. “They bury him surrounded by his assassins!” shouted Kettie Compere, a mother of two, looking at the platform of Haitian diplomats and politicians where Mr. Charles had settled.

When Martine Moïse, the widow of the president, arrived dressed in black with a big black hat and a mask with a photo of her husband affixed on it, the crowd swarmed around her singing “Arrest-les, stop-les” .

Speaking publicly for the first time since the assassination, which also hurt her, Ms. Moïse delivered ostensibly political praise. While telling the mourners that her family is “living in dark days”, she also hinted that her husband had been killed by the main bourgeois families in the country.

“Is it a crime to want to free the state from the clutches of corrupt oligarchs?” She said, standing on the podium with her three children surrounding her.

“Raptors are still running the streets with their bloody claws,” she said. “They are always looking for prey. They don’t even hide. They are there looking at me and listening to us, hoping to scare me. Their thirst for blood is not yet quenched.