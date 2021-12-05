Tension increased between America and Russia over Ukraine, Presidents of both countries will talk on Tuesday

Tensions between the US and Russia have increased due to the increasing presence of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks via video call on Tuesday amid heightened tensions. This has been confirmed by the offices of the President of both the countries.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Saturday that Joe Biden would express America’s concern about Russian military activities along the border and reaffirm US cooperation for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the same time, Putin will also express his concerns during this conversation and he intends to protest every move to include Ukraine in the NATO military alliance.

Russian presidential office Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the presidents of the two countries would decide for themselves how long the talks would last. Earlier talks between the two leaders were held in July. At the time, Biden pressured Putin to crack down on Russian criminal hacking syndicates that carried out ransomware attacks against the United States.

Russia has been pressuring that the US guarantee Ukraine not to join NATO, but NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that Russia has nothing to do with other countries or alliances seeking to expand. Should not happen.

US intelligence agencies have discovered that Russia has deployed some 70,000 troops along the border with Ukraine and plans to launch an offensive early next year, according to a Baden administration official.

US officials and former US diplomats say that while the Russian president is preparing for a possible attack, Ukraine’s military is more armed and prepared than before. The imposition of sanctions by Western countries would seriously damage the Russian economy.

Ukrainian officials say Russia may launch an attack next month. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksey Reznikov said an estimated 94,300 Russian troops near Ukraine and Crimea had warned that war could erupt in January.

The Kremlin said on Friday that in a phone call with Biden, Putin would like a guarantee that Ukraine would not be included in NATO expansion. If Russia invades Ukraine, the Biden administration has several options to fulfill its resolve to inflict financial damage on Russia, from imposing sanctions targeting Putin’s allies to the financial system that circulates money around the world. Including the withdrawal of Russia from

The US and its European allies have announced no military action in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, but they could cause financial damage to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that we will take the most impactful fiscal measures that we have previously avoided.

Joe Biden has vowed to make military action in Ukraine extremely difficult for Russian President Vladimir Putin and said his administration was taking “widespread” steps to stop Russia’s aggression. Biden said he was taking “comprehensive and meaningful” steps that would make it “very difficult” for Putin to move forward and take steps that “worry people”. ,AP,

