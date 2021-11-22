Tension lock not opening

In the talks on the border dispute with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and Arunachal so far, the pitch remains on many areas in the talks. Recently, based on satellite images, there have been reports of China Lara village being built near the Arunachal border, within the Bhutan border. In the midst of all this, the round of military commander level talks and diplomatic level talks is going on. In these circumstances, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have recently issued strong statements regarding the attitude of China. In such a situation, questions are being raised about the future of the ongoing talks with China. Stitch remains on the border over several areas of strategic importance.

Why did China show color?

India has been emphasizing that resolution of pending issues at all points of conflict, including Depsang, is essential for the overall improvement of relations between the two countries. The 13th round of military talks between India and China last month over the withdrawal of heavy troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) ended in a tizzy. However, both the countries have agreed to come to the negotiating table again. In fact, as long as the Kailash range was occupied by Indian soldiers, China remained suppressed. During the talks, China demanded India to vacate the Kailash range in lieu of withdrawing its troops in many areas. When the Kailash Range became empty, China again returned to its colours. Now India is facing the challenge of pushing China back in Depsang area.

screw on depsang

Soldiers of India and China are face to face at many places in Depsang area. Despite the agreement in the talks, the Chinese Army has not allowed Indian troops to reach its traditional patrolling points PP-10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13 as well as the ‘track junction’ Charding Ninglung Nalla (CNN) in Demchok area sector since last year. giving. Chinese soldiers have blocked the way through these areas. India wants it to get the old patrolling rights in the Depsang plateau, where Chinese troops are currently not allowing it to go from PP 10 to 13. India has been emphasizing that resolution of pending issues at all points of conflict, including Depsang, is essential for the overall improvement of relations between the two countries. The Indian delegation is believed to have taken a strong stand in the 13th round of talks, emphasizing on de-escalating tensions in Depsang.

question of intrusion

The 13th round of talks took place in the backdrop of two incidents of infiltration attempts by Chinese troops. The first case was reported in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and the second in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier last month, Indian and Chinese soldiers had a brief face-off near Yangtse in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. However, as per the established procedure, the matter was resolved within a few hours after talks between the commanders of both the sides.

Chinese villages on Bhutanese land

According to a report, China has settled many villages on the land of Bhutan. In the last one year, these villages have been settled in 100 square kilometers, which can be a matter of concern for India. Satellite images of the activities of the Chinese military have been released. An expert has tweeted some pictures claiming that China has established new villages inside Bhutan in the last one year. According to the tweet, several villages are visible within a radius of 100 square kilometers. This organization named ‘The Intel Lab’ has written, ‘New construction can be seen between 2020-21 on the disputed land between Bhutan and China near Doklam. Many new villages are now seen spread over this land in a hundred square kilometres.

India and Bhutan

The Intel Lab’s claim has raised concerns in India. Bhutan has historically been close to India and India has had a great influence on its foreign policy. It is India that trains Bhutanese forces. On the other hand, China continues to exert pressure on Bhutan. China wants Bhutan to negotiate with it over the borders, so that the territories can be redefined. Negotiations also took place between the two countries. But what happened in that conversation was not made public. Therefore, doubts are being raised about whether the new construction is a part of the same agreement. According to The Intel Lab, these new villages were created between May 2020 and November 2021.

what the experts say

China, which has reached Pakistan’s Gwadar port, is eyeing the Malacca Strait through Iran’s Chabahar port. This is a major international trade route and given the trade war with some countries, including the US, China’s intentions do not seem very good.

General (Retd) Shankar Raychaudhuri

China’s big plan is its far-reaching Ring of Pearl plan around India in the Indian Ocean region. He is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to Setuwe, Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Chittagong in Bangladesh. The border dispute should also be analyzed on the basis of this fact.