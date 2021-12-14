Tension on Twitter between BJP leader and film director

Filmmaker Avinash Das replied to the BJP spokesperson saying, “Everybody tells their brokenness to be connected, it’s not your fault Shalabh! Hitler was as popular and dramatic as your “popular” prime minister.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham was inaugurated by PM Modi on 13th December. People are giving their feedback on this on social media. At the same time, there was a war of words on Twitter between BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi and filmmaker Avinash Das over a video of the Prime Minister.

Actually, Shalabh Mani Tripathi wrote Har Har Mahadev by sharing the video of PM Modi. On this, Avinash Das, while targeting the BJP spokesperson, wrote, “He was the first journalist. Now Hitler has supporters.” Taking a jibe at this, the BJP spokesperson wrote that on one hand there has been a grand worship, while some people are feeling pain because of it.

BJP spokesperson said road raid director: After this, the filmmaker questioned the language of the BJP spokesperson and wrote, “This is the language of the former journalist! They are special in language, they are so cowardly that street prints are presented in language!” Shalabh Mani Tripathi, on being told by the filmmaker as the language of street raids, said that the director of street raids, who called Hitler to the popular Prime Minister of a democratic country, is spreading knowledge on language and culture.

To this Avinash Das replied, “Everyone tells his brokenness to be connected, it is not your fault Shalabh! Hitler was as popular and dramatic as your “popular” prime minister. The market-minded Prime Minister’s devotees are bound by the limits of being able to introduce themselves only by promoting Barnaul. What’s your fault in that too?”

Responding to this, Shalabh Mani Tripathi wrote, “Ours and yours” will come out of the mindset of the Prime Minister, then it will be understood that after all whose fault is he, he is the Prime Minister of India, not just me, everyone should come to respect him. Those who do not know, they have to learn, you do not realize when you yourself became a marketer while making marketable films.

Let us tell you that there is a ruckus on a statement of Akhilesh Yadav regarding the launch. In fact, after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the SP chief said, “Very good thing about organizing a program by the BJP government for a month. Not one month, two months, three months stay, that’s good. That place is going to live. Stays in Banaras at the last moment.

On this statement of Akhilesh Yadav, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh retaliated. He said, “The manner in which the SP chief has given a petty response, it shows that the rejuvenation of Kashi and the growing pride of Indian culture are not being digested by him.”