Tension sparred in Congress over Ghulam Nabi’s award, Jairam retaliated on Sibal’s advice, Tharoor took a jibe at BJP

Taking a dig at Azad, Ramesh tweeted – This was the right thing to do. He wants to be free, not a slave.

A new Mahabharata is erupting in the Congress regarding the Padma Award given to Congress leader Ghulam Nabahi Azad. While Kapil Sibal and several leaders of the rebel group G-23 congratulated him for the honor, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Azad on Tuesday night. Ramesh tweeted, taking a dig at Azad over the denial of Padma Bhushan award by former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee – this was the right thing to do. He wants to be free, not a slave.

On the other hand, dismissing speculations about his future political plans after the announcement of Padma Bhushan award, Azad said that some people are spreading mischievous propaganda to create confusion. In fact, after the announcement of the Padma Bhushan award, some reports claimed that Azad had changed his Twitter profile.

In a tweet late on Tuesday night, he said – Mischievous propaganda is being done by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added from my Twitter profile. The profile is still the same as it was before. Nothing is written in Azad’s Twitter profile. There is no mention of Congress in this.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Awarded Padam Bhushan Congratulations bhaijan Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognizes his contributions to public life — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 26, 2022

Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam. https://t.co/iMWF00S9Ib — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 25, 2022

Some mischievous propoganda being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) January 25, 2022

The Padma awards were announced by the government on Tuesday. Azad, a senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, will be awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs. Azad, a former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, is part of the G-23 of the Congress, which in 2020 wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, demanding an active president by radically changing the organization of the Congress.

On the departure of RPN, Tharoor said – now ‘BJP with Congress’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a jibe at former Union minister RPN Singh’s quitting the party, saying there is now a “Congress-led BJP”. He tweeted- Leaving home and going home, maybe he has some other dreams, now everyone is his own there, now everyone is his own… BJP with Congress!

(BJP with Congress!) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 26, 2022

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party and joined the BJP. A day before his resignation, Congress had included him in its list of star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.