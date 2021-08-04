Tensions Flare Again Along Israel-Lebanon Border
JERUSALEM – Activists in southern Lebanon fired rockets at Israel on Wednesday for the second time in two weeks, prompting the IDF to retaliate first with artillery fire and then with airstrikes in an new outbreak after days of tension in the region.
Neither faction claimed immediate responsibility for the rocket fire, but similar attacks in May and July were blamed on Palestinian militants based in Lebanon. No injuries were reported on either side.
The skirmish was a reminder of hostility along the border, where the IDF has been stranded for years in a stalemate with Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shiite military and political faction that dominates southern Lebanon. Hezbollah does not recognize Israeli sovereignty and is viewed as a terrorist group by dozens of countries, including Israel and the United States.
Early Thursday morning, the IDF said its plane struck what it described as rocket launch sites in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said Israeli warplanes carried out two raids on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Mahmudiya, about 11 kilometers from the Israeli border.
Tensions between Israel and Iran-linked groups are higher than usual due to expectations that Israel may soon respond to an attack last week on an Israel-linked merchant ship in the Indian Ocean. Israel blamed Iran for this attack.
It was the latest in a years-old phantom war between Israel and Iran and its proxies that involved regular tit-for-tat attacks that generally receive little international attention. But the unusual nature of last week’s episode – a drone attack on a civilian ship – raised fears that Israel could react with force, either by targeting Iran itself or its proxies like Hezbollah.
Tensions escalated further on Tuesday, when an Emirati merchant vessel was briefly boarded by Iranian gunmen off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to crew records obtained by The Associated Press. The armed men are said to be Iranian commandos, according to a senior Western official, who requested anonymity in order to speak more freely about the content of the intelligence reports.
Iran has denied any involvement in any of these events.
Israel is trying to use these recent events to convince its American and European allies that it is futile to continue nuclear negotiations with the Iranian government. A US-led alliance tries to persuade Iran to re-commit to a 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in which it has pledged to curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
But Israeli officials see the deal ineffective and argue that its allies should force Iran to end its nuclear ambitions and military activities by its proxies in the region through economic sanctions and increased military action.
In a speech on Tuesday to soldiers stationed near the Lebanese border, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “To sit quietly in Tehran and set the whole Middle East on fire from there, it’s is finished. We act to enroll the world, but at the same time we also know how to act alone. Iran knows the price we charge when someone threatens our security. “
Iran competes for regional influence with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – both through direct attacks and support for militias and governments in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon , Syria and Gaza.
In a speech on Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “Iran has violated all guidelines set out in the JCPOA and is only about 10 weeks away from acquiring the military grade materials. necessary for a nuclear weapon. Now is the time for action – words are not enough. It is time for diplomatic, economic and even military acts, otherwise the attacks will continue. “
There is no international consensus on the exact time Iran still needs to develop a nuclear weapon. Estimates range from several months to a few years.
Israel is said to have developed nuclear weapons in the 1960s, although the government has never confirmed this.
The dynamics on the Israeli-Lebanese border are considered particularly delicate due to the deep economic crisis in Lebanon which has destabilized the country. Wednesday’s skirmish coincided with commemorations in Lebanon of the anniversary of an explosion in the port of Beirut last year that devastated much of the city and traumatized many of its residents. It was attributed in part to the incompetence and negligence of the government.
Israel occupied parts of southern Lebanon from 1982 to 2000, trying to prevent Palestinian militants from settling there. War broke out again in 2006, mostly with Hezbollah, resulting in another brief Israeli ground invasion.
Gabby Sobelman has contributed reporting from Rehovot, Israel, and Eric Schmitt from Washington.
#Tensions #Flare #IsraelLebanon #Border
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.