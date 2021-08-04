Tensions Flare Again Along Israel-Lebanon Border

JERUSALEM – Activists in southern Lebanon fired rockets at Israel on Wednesday for the second time in two weeks, prompting the IDF to retaliate first with artillery fire and then with airstrikes in an new outbreak after days of tension in the region.

Neither faction claimed immediate responsibility for the rocket fire, but similar attacks in May and July were blamed on Palestinian militants based in Lebanon. No injuries were reported on either side.

The skirmish was a reminder of hostility along the border, where the IDF has been stranded for years in a stalemate with Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shiite military and political faction that dominates southern Lebanon. Hezbollah does not recognize Israeli sovereignty and is viewed as a terrorist group by dozens of countries, including Israel and the United States.

Early Thursday morning, the IDF said its plane struck what it described as rocket launch sites in southern Lebanon.