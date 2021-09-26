Tensions flare in Ryder Cup as US team takes a commanding lead

Thomas’ counterpart Sergio Garcia on the European side – at least when it comes to his leadership style – was not inclined.

“Everyone knows one thing: we’ll be there until the end and we’re not going to give up,” Garcia said of his team. “It’s going to be difficult, but I assure you we will give our best.”

Saturday afternoon’s drama was heightened by strong winds that whistling straits, a Pete Dye-designed course that’s diabolical even in mild conditions. Some players wore woolen winter caps in the Elements and others were in short sleeves. The format of the matches was a four-ball format, with each golfer playing his own ball and the low score for one team on a hole deciding the result.

Three of the four matches were heated and one was not, as the undefeated American team of Dustin Johnson and Colin Morikawa pulled off comfortable 4 and 3 wins against Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter. The combination of McIlroy, who has made six Ryder Cup appearances, and Poulter, a veteran and firebrand for the Europeans since 2004, hold a 0-2 record. McIlroy has been on the losing side of each of his three matches.

The heavyweight showdown was between Spieth and his teammate Koepka and the Spanish pair of world top-ranked players García and Rahm, who have been brilliant in this Ryder Cup. The Rahm-García pair came in an undefeated match against Spieth and Koepka in the last two matches. He did not go back from 16 holes in the match. Spieth, usually so confident when faced with decisive putts, missed a handful of makeable birdies or equal attempts that could have taken the lead over Rahm and Garcia, who won 2 and 1.

Like Rahm and Garcia, his teammates Shane Lowry of Ireland and Tyrell Hatton of England held the lead or were tied with Americans Tony Finau and Harris English through 17 holes. Still, with hopes of a European team return on Sunday hanging in balance but low, Lowry faced a 10-foot climb to win the match. With a steady, rhythmic stroke, Lowry drilled the putt into the center of the hole for a 1-up win.