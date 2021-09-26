Tensions flare in Ryder Cup as US team takes a commanding lead
Haven, Wis. – Golf is a game of dignity.
Except for the Ryder Cup, where some combination of pressure, patriotism and pride regularly engages players in exciting sportsmanship, clashes over rules and stokes fans or if it gives them an emotional advantage.
This year’s Ryder Cup, however, was shaping up to be an exception to the usual jittery. As the midpoint of the three-day event drew near on Saturday, the US team calmly dominated the European side, whose golfers looked lifeless and beaten up. But it changed in a span of about an hour when players from both the teams had four testy episodes.
Brooks Koepka defiantly and outrageously disputed the decision of two rules officials, who refused to give him a free drop. There was an animated feud about the proper place for a drop in the caddy for his American teammate, Jordan Spieth, and his European rival, Jon Rahm, when Rahm made a shot at Lake Michigan. After the short put was not accepted, Bryson DeChambeau and Shane Lowry pointed with their putters in protest, although DeChambeau’s put was too long.
Perhaps not coincidentally, what seemed like an American defeat suddenly turned into a tough, tight contest. With the United States winning three of four matches on Saturday morning and a six-point lead in the event, the European team came back in the afternoon and appeared to be able to win three of those four matches at one point.
But just as the sun was setting on the shores of Lake Michigan in central Wisconsin, the Americans rallied for two wins, giving them an 11-5 lead in Sunday’s 12 singles matches that are worth one point each. The Americans would only have to win three-and-a-half points on Sunday to win the Ryder Cup for the second time since 2008.
American captain Steve Stricker smiled broadly as he assessed his team’s prospects on Saturday evening.
“The matches of the afternoon session were very important. If they evacuate us, they’re back in it,” Stricker said of the European team. “But getting a split and two more points was really big. Right now, it’s about getting our guys a little rest; we’ll go back to the hotel, eat and sleep.”
United States team emotional leader Justin Thomas did not predict victory, but said, “We all have faith now.”
Thomas’ counterpart Sergio Garcia on the European side – at least when it comes to his leadership style – was not inclined.
“Everyone knows one thing: we’ll be there until the end and we’re not going to give up,” Garcia said of his team. “It’s going to be difficult, but I assure you we will give our best.”
Saturday afternoon’s drama was heightened by strong winds that whistling straits, a Pete Dye-designed course that’s diabolical even in mild conditions. Some players wore woolen winter caps in the Elements and others were in short sleeves. The format of the matches was a four-ball format, with each golfer playing his own ball and the low score for one team on a hole deciding the result.
Three of the four matches were heated and one was not, as the undefeated American team of Dustin Johnson and Colin Morikawa pulled off comfortable 4 and 3 wins against Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter. The combination of McIlroy, who has made six Ryder Cup appearances, and Poulter, a veteran and firebrand for the Europeans since 2004, hold a 0-2 record. McIlroy has been on the losing side of each of his three matches.
The heavyweight showdown was between Spieth and his teammate Koepka and the Spanish pair of world top-ranked players García and Rahm, who have been brilliant in this Ryder Cup. The Rahm-García pair came in an undefeated match against Spieth and Koepka in the last two matches. He did not go back from 16 holes in the match. Spieth, usually so confident when faced with decisive putts, missed a handful of makeable birdies or equal attempts that could have taken the lead over Rahm and Garcia, who won 2 and 1.
Like Rahm and Garcia, his teammates Shane Lowry of Ireland and Tyrell Hatton of England held the lead or were tied with Americans Tony Finau and Harris English through 17 holes. Still, with hopes of a European team return on Sunday hanging in balance but low, Lowry faced a 10-foot climb to win the match. With a steady, rhythmic stroke, Lowry drilled the putt into the center of the hole for a 1-up win.
Not surprisingly, the most unexpected and volatile match involved DeChambeau, paired against England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Norway’s Victor Hovland, against Scotty Schaeffler. While the lead was traded back and forth, the match was tied after 14 holes – until Scheffler put an 18-foot birdie put on the 15th green to give his team a one-hole lead. That lead was later extended, with Scheffler and DeChambeau eventually winning 3 and 1.
The Americans, who won five out of eight matches on Friday, put on another stellar performance in Saturday morning’s four games, with players taking turns hitting the same golf ball into a hole. The Johnson–Morikawa team led their entire match against England’s Paul Casey and Hatton to eventually close out a 2 and 1 victory. Ready Xander Schöffle and Patrick Cantley finished their opponents Lee Westwood and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick with a string of steady innings, winning matches 2 and 1.
Thomas and Spieth, who were drawn into the squad in Friday’s losing effort, met again with a more productive result when they came from behind against Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, who took the lead in the first 13 holes of the match. Was. But the Thomas-Spith combo won four of the last five holes to claim a 2-up victory.
