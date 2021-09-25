‘Tent City’ in NJ where refugees from Afghanistan wait to start a new life
They call it Liberty Village, a tent town that grew almost overnight to the population of more than half of New Jersey’s cities.
It fills a wide area at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a military installation in central New Jersey where about 8,500 Afghans displaced by the longest war in American history are temporarily living.
The New Jersey base is one of eight in the United States where thousands of Afghans evacuated from Kabul last month are being held as health and safety checks are completed and immunized against various diseases.
The new arrivals will eventually be moved to communities across the country in one of the largest American resettlement efforts in decades. About 3,000 are expected to find permanent homes in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
For now, most of them are just waiting to take the next step in their odyssey.
Families at the base are living in spacious, air-conditioned tents that can each hold up to 1,000 people, said Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who recently visited the base with his fellow Democrat Senator Cory Booker of the state. .
Mr Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the ultimate goal was to remove about 250 people from the base in a week.
Some evacuation bases could remain in limbo for up to a year, according to a military report that assessed everything from an expected increase in wastewater and generator use to how population growth could affect a threatened bat species. who may live in the area. .
Aid organizations have been preparing for weeks what they expect will be a phenomenal demand for apartment space, English language classes and job-placement services, when families begin to leave base in large numbers.
Welcome Home Jersey City, a non-profit rehabilitation agency, has set up temporary housing in a church rectory and is getting ready to move a family of six into a three-bedroom apartment next week. A local dentist volunteered to pay the family’s rent for a year, said Ellen Mentha, director of the Welcome Home based in Jersey City.
Mr Mentha’s group is also planning another family visit in early October.
“This trickle,” he said, “is starting to turn into a steady stream of needs.”
The vast military base southeast of Trenton has the experience of welcoming refugees. In 1999, around 4,000 former Kosovo residents fled fighting in the Balkans and took refuge there.
Scott Timberman, the mayor of Wrightstown, a small town at one end of the base that stretches 20 miles from west to east, said there was no outside indication that a major rehabilitation effort was underway next door.
“We didn’t hear anything – didn’t see them,” said Mr. Timberman of the base’s new residents. “Nothing out of the ordinary.”
Sikander Khan, director of Global Emergency Response and Assistance, a non-profit at Patterson, is providing supplies and entertainment to Afghans on the grounds.
Town hall-style meetings are held regularly at the camp, which is divided into three villages. Each village has its own designated mayor and deputy mayor, Mr Khan said, who said he spent a year working as a private contractor to assist US special forces in southern Afghanistan and is fluent in Pashto.
Last Sunday, he said, his volunteer support group held a five-hour dance party at the base with a DJ who played music in English, Dari and Pashto. On Friday evening, the group hosted an outdoor barbecue with 6,000 pounds of grilled lamb, beef and chicken for 10,000 Afghans and military officers.
“This is part of our morale-boosting campaign,” Mr Khan said. “Playing music. Let them smell the food.”
“These are people who have gone through a lot of travel to get here,” he added, adding Afghans, many of whom helped the United States during the war and before the Taliban took control of their country, lost their lives to American troops. Just before they were evacuated. August 31 deadline set by President Biden.
Journalists are not allowed on the base. But employees of many non-government aid agencies have been present there on a daily basis. The New Jersey Department of Health and Military Affairs is also providing assistance as part of a task force set up by Gov. Philip D. Murphy.
Visitors said children spend their time playing football or volleyball and doing crafts. Some adults attend language lessons. A tent serves as a mosque, with sections for men and women to worship separately.
Understand the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the turmoil that followed the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including whipping, amputations, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their origin story and their records as rulers.
“What I found when I was walking around was a sense of gratitude,” said Mr. Menendez.
Mr. Murphy’s aides said three rehabilitation agencies would be responsible for working with small community organizations to find permanent homes for about 535 people in New Jersey.
“By large, we have nothing but real support,” said Avigal Ziv, executive director of New York and New Jersey, one of the rehabilitation agencies, the International Rescue Committee. Interfaith Rise in Highland Park and Church World Service in Jersey City will also help resettle newly arrived Afghans.
Donations of clothes and diapers and offers of translation services have flooded in. A intake form designed to manage the overwhelming level of interest expressed by volunteers states that donations to Aadhaar are “at capacity” and can no longer be accepted.
But the need for specific items remains. Mr Khan said he was recently asked for suitcases and blankets as well as five barber chairs to help cut thousands of people’s hair. Gift cards that can be used to buy cigarettes on Aadhaar are coveted, he said, as many men out there are now addicted to nicotine.
Many resettlement officials said finding suitable and affordable housing for people without jobs or extensive documentation is perhaps the biggest challenge.
“We can’t do this alone,” said Ms. Ziv. “We really need community support.”
The affordable housing market is already severely limited, and competition for apartments among renters displaced during the pandemic – as well as those in need of temporary housing after a deadly Sept. 1 Hurricane flooded this area – is standing.
J. Christian Bolvez, mayor of Elizabeth, a large and diverse city with offices of the International Rescue Committee, asked the group Afghans not to settle there because officials were still seeking housing for the 400 residents who had to be evacuated after Hurricane Ida hit.
“Although we would like to welcome him,” Mr. Bolvez wrote on twitter, “No longer the best option.”
Lisa Watson and her husband, Nader Rezai, own two family rental properties near Journal Square in Jersey City. When Ms. Watson heard about the Afghans arriving at the military base, she told Welcome Home that she had a three-bedroom unit available and was willing to lease it for a little less than market rate.
Her husband, a realtor, immigrated to the United States from Iran as a child, and he said the couple were sympathetic to the struggles of the new immigrants.
“I see something I can do about it,” she said. “I thought, ‘Let me put my toe in the water.’ “
The Afghan family living in the apartment has four children aged 5 to 14, all of whom speak English. According to the children’s 37-year-old father, they arrived in the United States on August 23 after a week-long journey that took them through Bahrain and Bulgaria, who did not wish to be identified out of concern for the safety of relatives still living. Spoke on condition. In Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
He is a banker who said he worked with US agencies indirectly; His wife is a schoolteacher. They are eager, he said, that they need to start looking for permanent work to get approval.
“There will clearly be doors open for many of these newcomers,” Mr Menendez said.
