‘Tent City’ in NJ where refugees from Afghanistan wait to start a new life

They call it Liberty Village, a tent town that grew almost overnight to the population of more than half of New Jersey’s cities.

It fills a wide area at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a military installation in central New Jersey where about 8,500 Afghans displaced by the longest war in American history are temporarily living.

The New Jersey base is one of eight in the United States where thousands of Afghans evacuated from Kabul last month are being held as health and safety checks are completed and immunized against various diseases.

The new arrivals will eventually be moved to communities across the country in one of the largest American resettlement efforts in decades. About 3,000 are expected to find permanent homes in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.