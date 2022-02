TERI ADA LYRICS – Mohit Chauhan

Teri Ada Lyrics by Mohit Chauhan ft. Saumya Upadhyay is brand New Hindi song sung by Mohit Chauhan, Saumya Upadhyay and this latest song is featuring Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi. Teri Ada song lyrics are penned down by Kunaal Vermaa while music is also given by Kaushik-Guddu himself and video has been directed by ADP.