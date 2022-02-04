Terrell Davis supports Brian Flores following lawsuit: ‘He’s putting everything on the line’



Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis shared his thoughts on filing class-action lawsuits against three teams, including Brian Flores NFL and the New York Giants, the Broncos and the Miami Dolphins.

The returning Super Bowl champion said in an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “The DA Show” that he hoped other NFL coaches would support Flores.

“I want more coaches to come out and really join the fight for Flores. Because they have to get this right,” Davis said. DA show “Thursday.” Historically, Black coaches were the last to be hired and the first to be fired You’ve rarely seen a black coach get a second head coaching job after being fired. So, it’s frustrating, and we just have to keep fighting. “

Davis continued: “But I think it’s a good move. And I applaud Flores for keeping her career line up, because that’s what she’s doing. She’s putting everything in line. And it shouldn’t be that way. She shouldn’t be.” Not that he’s sacrificing his career to shed light on something that needs to be tackled. And I really hope that more coaches will come out and support him in his fight. “

Davis’ comments came as Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the League and those three parties alleging racial discrimination.

Flores met his attorney Douglas H. He appeared on CBS’s morning show “CBS Morning,” along with Wigdor and John Eleftarakis, and said he hoped the filing would “make some difference.”

“We did not have to file a lawsuit with the world to find out if there is a problem with the appointment of minority coaches in the National Football League. The numbers speak for themselves. We have filed a lawsuit so that we can make some changes. I’m in the street now, “said Flores. “We’re either going to keep it as it is, or we’re going to go the other way and actually make some real changes where those who actually decide to hire a head coach, executive, etc. change their hearts and minds. Hearts and minds need to change.”

In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that the Giants told third parties that they were hiring Brian Double, the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, as their next head coach. Flores hinted at exchanging a text message with Bill Belicic, who thought he was texting Double, not Flores, about getting the job. Flores was actually still in the interview.

Flores told CBS he was insulted.

John Leway claims Brian Flores ‘just wrong’ about Broncos interview

“It was a range of emotions. Insults, mistrust, anger. I’ve worked so hard to be a head coach where I am in football. For 18 years in this league, to take what it looked like or what it was. Interviews. I was hurt.” He said he still went to the interview because he still had hope.

He said he thinks some agencies are using Rooney rules to check a box.

“Rooney’s rule is intended to give minorities a chance to sit in front of the property, but I think it has become an example where the boys are just checking the box,” Flores said. “And that’s what happened. I’ve been in some interviews in the past where I had that feeling. There’s always no way to be sure, but you know. I know I’m not alone.”

He agreed that companies should have the right to hire the best and most deserving people irrespective of race but said he felt like people who he knew were being marginalized and neglected more than qualified to open something.

“It’s very reasonable for me,” he said. “At the same time, I know a lot of qualified coaches, executives who are in the minority, and in many cases better qualified or more clearly better than their white counterparts. They are not given a chance.”

In the lawsuit, Flores further alleges that Dolphin owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid $ 100,000 for each loss in his first season to tank the team and pick a higher draft. Flores further complained that Ross had pressured him to hire a top unnamed quarterback to join the team, but when he refused, he was cast as an “angry black man” who was difficult to work with.

He said the alleged incident with the dolphins had ousted him.

“This game has done a lot for me. I grew up far from here on projects in Brownsville, Brooklyn. I didn’t grow up with too much. This game changed my life. So, to attack the integrity of the game, I felt like that was happening And I will not stand for it, “he said. “I think it hurt my position in the organization and in the end I was let go.”

Flores said he told the two teams he interviewed for their main coaching job that he was going to sue. He called the case “bigger than coaching.”

“I understand the risk. And, yes, it was a tough decision, and I went backwards,” he said of filing a lawsuit without a coaching job. “And as I said, I like coaching. I do. It’s something I’m passionate about. It gives me joy. I like to help young people reach their potential and be the best version of themselves. I’m talented at doing it.”

The Giants, the Dolphins, the Broncos and the NFL all backed away from Flores’ claim.