Sports

Terrell Owens talks up Fan-Controlled Football, how it will improve players’ skills

2 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Terrell Owens talks up Fan-Controlled Football, how it will improve players’ skills
Written by admin
Terrell Owens talks up Fan-Controlled Football, how it will improve players’ skills

Terrell Owens talks up Fan-Controlled Football, how it will improve players’ skills

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Terrell Owens expressed excitement about the value of playing in fan-controlled football before the Japers went against the Beasts on Saturday.

Pro Football Hall of Fame was micked for the game and the cameras told him what free-agent wide receiver Julio Jones could teach FCF players who either want to go to the NFL or return to the league.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 in Atlanta, Georgia on May 7, 2022 - During the Week Four, Zappers and Julio Jones talk before the Terrell Owens Beasts game.

Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 in Atlanta, Georgia on May 7, 2022 – During the Week Four, Zappers and Julio Jones talk before the Terrell Owens Beasts game.
(Patrick McDermott / Fan-controlled football / Getty Images)

“I think I saw a line, a friend played with the Texans (who) played in it. I think it’s a tight end or something,” Vance told Jones. “I can’t think of his name (but) he was playing in it.”

“It will help him. Even if he tries to get to the next level. Everything here has to be really tight and precise. Quick, everything. To be on time, everything.”

Warning is clear language

Colin Kepernik’s fan-controlled football league should be considered, says Terrell Owens

Terrier Owens of the Japers in action against animals in Atlanta on May 7, 2022.

Terrier Owens of the Japers in action against animals in Atlanta on May 7, 2022.
(Patrick McDermott / Fan-controlled football / Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Owens, the Japers will fall to 0-4 at 28-0 to the Beasts. The Jappers lost Johnny Manziel to injury early in the game and were replaced by Brian Allen.

READ Also  BKS vs RR IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips - PBKS vs RR Playing 11 Dream 11: A defeat can derail Punjab's car, here is the probable playing XI of Kings and Royals

In four games, the 48-year-old Owens has eight catches and two touchdowns in 102 yards.

Owens has previously praised the indoor football league.

He told TMZ Sports in April that his time at the Akhra Football League had helped him sharpen his own skills. He played for the Allen Wranglers in the Indoor Football League in 2012.

Terrell Owens during the May 7, 2022, 28-0 loss to the Beavers of Atlanta.

Terrell Owens during the May 7, 2022, 28-0 loss to the Beavers of Atlanta.
(Patrick McDermott / Fan-controlled football / Getty Images)

Owens suggested in the same interview that Colin Kepernick should try fan-controlled football.

#Terrell #Owens #talks #FanControlled #Football #improve #players #skills

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment