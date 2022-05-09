Terrell Owens talks up Fan-Controlled Football, how it will improve players’ skills



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Terrell Owens expressed excitement about the value of playing in fan-controlled football before the Japers went against the Beasts on Saturday.

Pro Football Hall of Fame was micked for the game and the cameras told him what free-agent wide receiver Julio Jones could teach FCF players who either want to go to the NFL or return to the league.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I think I saw a line, a friend played with the Texans (who) played in it. I think it’s a tight end or something,” Vance told Jones. “I can’t think of his name (but) he was playing in it.”

“It will help him. Even if he tries to get to the next level. Everything here has to be really tight and precise. Quick, everything. To be on time, everything.”

Warning is clear language

Colin Kepernik’s fan-controlled football league should be considered, says Terrell Owens

Unfortunately for Owens, the Japers will fall to 0-4 at 28-0 to the Beasts. The Jappers lost Johnny Manziel to injury early in the game and were replaced by Brian Allen.

In four games, the 48-year-old Owens has eight catches and two touchdowns in 102 yards.

Owens has previously praised the indoor football league.

He told TMZ Sports in April that his time at the Akhra Football League had helped him sharpen his own skills. He played for the Allen Wranglers in the Indoor Football League in 2012.

Owens suggested in the same interview that Colin Kepernick should try fan-controlled football.