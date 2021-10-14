Terrible accident on the football field; Flood lighted ramp fell on 38-year-old groundman, dies

The city’s mayor, Frabais Lohr, was also present at the stadium at the time of the accident. He said, ‘It is a terrible accident.’ Seeing this accident, two other groundkeepers were shocked. They fainted. He was also taken to the hospital.

A terrible accident happened on the field of a French football team on Sunday night. A groundman died in that accident. The incident happened shortly after the match between FC Lorient and Rennes at the Stade du Moustoir in the northwest of France. In the match Rennes defeated Lorient 3–0. The team players were even able to get off the field completely when the floodlight repair ramp (electric ladder), which must have weighed several tons, fell on a 38-year-old groundsman. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but his life did not survive.

According to getfootballnewsfrance, the groundsman was shouting. Alarms were ringing. A team of emergency service members was present at the scene. Players and board members of both the clubs were also running out of the dressing room towards (the field). According to the report of Auest-France, people associated with the emergency services immediately took the groundsman from the stadium to the hospital. However, the groundman’s condition was much more critical. Blood was flowing. He had suffered a lot of injuries. Because of this he could not be saved. Groundman was the father of three children.

Joueurs, staff et salariés du FC Lorient ont effectué une minute de recueillement ce matin en hommage Yohann décédé hier soir. Le FCL tient adresser toutes ses condoléances et son soutien sa famille, ses proches et ses collègues. pic.twitter.com/KnhNHvNl2I — FC LORIENT (@FCLorient) December 21, 2020

Given the circumstances, none of the football club Lorient players spoke to the press after the match. On Monday morning, Lorient players and staff observed silence at their training complex to pray for the departed soul.