‘Terror’: Crackdown After Protests in Cuba Sends a Chilling Message

The courage shown by many Cubans when they took to the streets two weeks ago chanting “Down with dictatorship!” and “We are not afraid!” curdled in fear for many. Hundreds of people have been arrested, police have staked out the homes of activists, and among government critics there is a widespread feeling that the crackdown is far from over.

Maykel González, a freelance journalist detained after the July 11 protests, has rarely ventured out of his home in recent days, frightened by the surveillance and harassment other protesters face.

“At any time, they could come to my door,” said Mr. González, 37. “It’s a fear that accompanies me from the moment I wake up.

When Cubans, spurred on by a severe economic crisis, erupted in a rare wave of public rallies, government critics on the island and abroad hoped the act of defiance would force the island’s authoritarian rulers out. adopt political and economic reforms.