World

Terror has taken hold in Ukraine, people are ‘running away from death’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Terror has taken hold in Ukraine, people are ‘running away from death’
Written by admin
Terror has taken hold in Ukraine, people are ‘running away from death’

Terror has taken hold in Ukraine, people are ‘running away from death’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Terror and chaos have engulfed Ukraine From Russian The attack on Thursday, leaving much to be desired for safety, residents told Gadget Clock Digital.

“I’m shocked,” said Cherry Markovich, who lives on a main street in Kiev with her husband, Ariel Markovich, and their three children. “Shocked would be an understatement. Traumatized is a good word.” Couples share a 5 year old, a 3 year old and a 5 month old.

Like many residents, he and his family slept with their neighbors in a parking garage at the bottom of their building on Thursday night, when the sirens sounded and bombs rained down. Many buildings do not have bomb shelters, which have taken citizens to underground parking garages and metro stations.

An injured woman stands outside a hospital after the February 24, 2022, bombing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguev.

An injured woman stands outside a hospital after the February 24, 2022, bombing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguev.
(AFP via Aris Messinis / Getty Images)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“We hear some explosions, we hear military planes over our heads. I was having a non-stop panic attack last night,” he told Gadget Clock Digital in a phone interview. “We are trying to protect the children as much as possible, but they are under a lot of pressure.”

The Frenchman, who has lived in Ukraine for years, says he and his family have decided to stay in the city to help their community. His father-in-law is the chief rabbi of Kiev, and he helps run the local Chabad house. For weeks he had stockpiled dry food, water and other supplies – but never expected this result, he said.

Critics fear Putin could see him expand beyond Ukraine

“We didn’t think it would reach such a dangerous level where it’s so dangerous and war would actually happen,” Markovich said.

Usually from the windows of the family apartment, they see the road full of cars and people. Now, he says, “the city is haunted.”

“Most people are gone, or they don’t leave their homes,” he said. “There is no one on the street. Except this morning I saw a few people running around with suitcases.”

Natalie Sevrikova responds to a rocket attack on her home in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Natalie Sevrikova responds to a rocket attack on her home in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, February 25, 2022.
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Markovich and his children were rushing to the local synagogue before the start of the Shabbat weekend, where they planned to hang out with about 50 people who were afraid to stay home alone.

READ Also  Mayor Eric Adams Signs Executive Order That Eliminates Unnecessary Violations Impacting Small Businesses – Gadget Clock

It happened so quickly that the family is now trapped in the country. “For now, it is impossible to leave Kiev,” said Ariel Markovich. “We don’t know what to do.”

Russia has invaded Ukraine, the largest European invasion since World War II

A Turkish butcher who has lived in Kiev for seven years says he was kept up all night by the blast. He asked to be kept secret for security reasons. “It’s very dangerous and it’s very scary,” he told Gadget Clock Digital through a Turkish interpreter. “I’m afraid it will get worse.” He said all the shops including the wire are closed.

“Everyone is shocked,” he added. “No one expected that.”

In the largest ground war in Europe since World War II, Russian troops entered Ukraine from Belarus in the north, Russia in the east, and Crimea in the south.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, a traffic jam was observed as we were leaving Kiev, Ukraine.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, a traffic jam was observed as we were leaving Kiev, Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Russian forces have seized a strategic airport outside Kiev and surrounded the capital, the country’s official seat. The shelling damaged buildings, bridges and schools, and hundreds of casualties were reported.

President Vladimir Putin wants to take control of Kiev and establish his own pro-Russian government, experts told Gadget Clock Digital.

“We thought the world would help us, but they seem to be waiting for everything to turn out.”

– Rabbi Mordechai Bald, of Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine attack involves slower, more resistance than Russia expects: US defense official

In a televised speech before the attack, Putin said the war could have been avoided if Ukraine had not pledged to join the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

But Igor Colinets, president of the Ukrainian National Home of New Jersey, says his country has the right to determine its own destiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
(Via the Russian Presidential Press Service and the Presidential Press Office of Ukraine AP)

“We want our freedom,” he said. “We want to choose whether to stay with the former Soviet Union or Europe. We want to stay with Europe.”

Her sisters, brothers and cousins ​​are scattered throughout Ukraine, but in areas where they have not been hit hard by Russian forces.

READ Also  How MLK’s 13-Year-Old Granddaughter Thinks You Should Spend the Holiday – Gadget Clock

Colinett’s family told him that they and other civilians had waited in long lines to pick up guns and ammunition so they could fight for their homeland.

“People there are saying we will defend our country to the last drop of blood. We will not give up.”

– Igor Colinets, President of the Ukrainian National Home of New Jersey

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Kiev at an undisclosed location, telling European leaders he is Russia’s No. 1 target.

In a video posted on Twitter, Zelensky, who was with his government leaders and ministers, said they were still in the country’s capital and that no one had fled. “We’re all here,” Zelensky said. “We are in Kiev. We are defending Ukraine.”

Rabbi Mordechai Bald of Lviv, a town in western Ukraine bordering Poland, said people from Kiev and other parts of the country were being swept away by the floods.

“It looks like the whole of Ukraine is fleeing from death here,” he said. “Kiev has the feeling of a Holocaust.”

He added that beds have been taken in every hotel and apartment in Lviv and people are sleeping in hospitals. Roads are so congested with traffic and gas shortages that it will now take three to four days to travel from Kiev to Lviv – about 335 miles.

“It’s very scary, people are just scared,” Bald told Gadget Clock Digital. “The gas station lines, which still have gas, are one kilometer long.”

Firefighters are working on a damaged residential building on Koshitsa Street in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, where a military shell allegedly hit on February 25, 2022.

Firefighters are working on a damaged residential building on Koshitsa Street in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, where a military shell allegedly hit on February 25, 2022.
(Via Xenia Savilov / AFP Getty Images)

On the Polish border, it is so jammed that people are leaving their cars and walking to checkpoints. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

“A friend told me he was back because there was no profit,” he said.

Bald, who was head of the city’s only synagogue, Bais Aaron v’isroll, told Jews in other parts of the country to leave as soon as possible, even if it meant traveling on the Sabbath. During the weekend, Jews are not allowed to use cars or carry luggage.

“Thousands of Jews are desecrating the Sabbath, running for their lives from every frontier.”

– Rabbi Mordechai Bald, of Lviv, Ukraine

“Life is the most sacred thing and that’s what we fight for,” he said.

READ Also  46 House Republicans call on Mayorkas to resign over ‘complete failure’ to lead DHS

Although the sirens sounded alarmingly warning of an impending air strike, Bald said he had not yet heard any bombings.

People use the subway as a bomb shelter in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

People are using the subway as a bomb shelter in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti))

Bald, whose ancestor moved 400 years ago from Lviv, which was once part of Poland, the Ukrainians “feel terribly betrayed by the world.”

“Those who were supposed to help us showed weakness,” he said, without directly mentioning the United States. “We thought the world would help us, but they seem to be waiting for everything to turn out.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Terror #hold #Ukraine #people #running #death

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment