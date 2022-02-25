Terror has taken hold in Ukraine, people are ‘running away from death’



Terror and chaos have engulfed Ukraine From Russian The attack on Thursday, leaving much to be desired for safety, residents told Gadget Clock Digital.

“I’m shocked,” said Cherry Markovich, who lives on a main street in Kiev with her husband, Ariel Markovich, and their three children. “Shocked would be an understatement. Traumatized is a good word.” Couples share a 5 year old, a 3 year old and a 5 month old.

Like many residents, he and his family slept with their neighbors in a parking garage at the bottom of their building on Thursday night, when the sirens sounded and bombs rained down. Many buildings do not have bomb shelters, which have taken citizens to underground parking garages and metro stations.

“We hear some explosions, we hear military planes over our heads. I was having a non-stop panic attack last night,” he told Gadget Clock Digital in a phone interview. “We are trying to protect the children as much as possible, but they are under a lot of pressure.”

The Frenchman, who has lived in Ukraine for years, says he and his family have decided to stay in the city to help their community. His father-in-law is the chief rabbi of Kiev, and he helps run the local Chabad house. For weeks he had stockpiled dry food, water and other supplies – but never expected this result, he said.

“We didn’t think it would reach such a dangerous level where it’s so dangerous and war would actually happen,” Markovich said.

Usually from the windows of the family apartment, they see the road full of cars and people. Now, he says, “the city is haunted.”

“Most people are gone, or they don’t leave their homes,” he said. “There is no one on the street. Except this morning I saw a few people running around with suitcases.”

Markovich and his children were rushing to the local synagogue before the start of the Shabbat weekend, where they planned to hang out with about 50 people who were afraid to stay home alone.

It happened so quickly that the family is now trapped in the country. “For now, it is impossible to leave Kiev,” said Ariel Markovich. “We don’t know what to do.”

A Turkish butcher who has lived in Kiev for seven years says he was kept up all night by the blast. He asked to be kept secret for security reasons. “It’s very dangerous and it’s very scary,” he told Gadget Clock Digital through a Turkish interpreter. “I’m afraid it will get worse.” He said all the shops including the wire are closed.

“Everyone is shocked,” he added. “No one expected that.”

In the largest ground war in Europe since World War II, Russian troops entered Ukraine from Belarus in the north, Russia in the east, and Crimea in the south.

Russian forces have seized a strategic airport outside Kiev and surrounded the capital, the country’s official seat. The shelling damaged buildings, bridges and schools, and hundreds of casualties were reported.

President Vladimir Putin wants to take control of Kiev and establish his own pro-Russian government, experts told Gadget Clock Digital.

“We thought the world would help us, but they seem to be waiting for everything to turn out.” – Rabbi Mordechai Bald, of Lviv, Ukraine

In a televised speech before the attack, Putin said the war could have been avoided if Ukraine had not pledged to join the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

But Igor Colinets, president of the Ukrainian National Home of New Jersey, says his country has the right to determine its own destiny.

“We want our freedom,” he said. “We want to choose whether to stay with the former Soviet Union or Europe. We want to stay with Europe.”

Her sisters, brothers and cousins ​​are scattered throughout Ukraine, but in areas where they have not been hit hard by Russian forces.

Colinett’s family told him that they and other civilians had waited in long lines to pick up guns and ammunition so they could fight for their homeland.

“People there are saying we will defend our country to the last drop of blood. We will not give up.” – Igor Colinets, President of the Ukrainian National Home of New Jersey

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Kiev at an undisclosed location, telling European leaders he is Russia’s No. 1 target.

In a video posted on Twitter, Zelensky, who was with his government leaders and ministers, said they were still in the country’s capital and that no one had fled. “We’re all here,” Zelensky said. “We are in Kiev. We are defending Ukraine.”

Rabbi Mordechai Bald of Lviv, a town in western Ukraine bordering Poland, said people from Kiev and other parts of the country were being swept away by the floods.

“It looks like the whole of Ukraine is fleeing from death here,” he said. “Kiev has the feeling of a Holocaust.”

He added that beds have been taken in every hotel and apartment in Lviv and people are sleeping in hospitals. Roads are so congested with traffic and gas shortages that it will now take three to four days to travel from Kiev to Lviv – about 335 miles.

“It’s very scary, people are just scared,” Bald told Gadget Clock Digital. “The gas station lines, which still have gas, are one kilometer long.”

On the Polish border, it is so jammed that people are leaving their cars and walking to checkpoints. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

“A friend told me he was back because there was no profit,” he said.

Bald, who was head of the city’s only synagogue, Bais Aaron v’isroll, told Jews in other parts of the country to leave as soon as possible, even if it meant traveling on the Sabbath. During the weekend, Jews are not allowed to use cars or carry luggage.

“Thousands of Jews are desecrating the Sabbath, running for their lives from every frontier.” – Rabbi Mordechai Bald, of Lviv, Ukraine

“Life is the most sacred thing and that’s what we fight for,” he said.

Although the sirens sounded alarmingly warning of an impending air strike, Bald said he had not yet heard any bombings.

Bald, whose ancestor moved 400 years ago from Lviv, which was once part of Poland, the Ukrainians “feel terribly betrayed by the world.”

“Those who were supposed to help us showed weakness,” he said, without directly mentioning the United States. “We thought the world would help us, but they seem to be waiting for everything to turn out.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.