Terrorism Charge Filed in Lakewood Carjacking Case – Gadget Clock

A New Jersey man accused of violently attacking three Jewish men in a string of crimes that started with a carjacking last week will also be charged with terrorism, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office initially charged Dion Marsh, 27, on Wednesday with attempted murder, attempted carjacking, attempting kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon and bias intimidation but Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkinis approved the terrorism charge as a result of further investigation.

Police said Marsh’s crime spree began in Lakewood Township shortly after 1 p.m. on April 8 when he carjacked the Toyota Camry from its driver in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street.

The violence escalated when police said Marsh hit a pedestrian around 6 p.m. at Central Avenue and Carlton Avenue.

Before the hour was over, Marsh allegedly stabbed a man over at Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road. Lakewood officers found the victim with a stab wound to his chest. The 27-year-old would strike again before his eventual arrest, according to police. Marsh ran over another pedestrian, this time in Galassi Court in Jackson Township.

“A thorough review of the totality of the circumstances surrounding his intent, conduct and behavior lead us to the charge of Terrorism,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release. “We are prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, that Marsh intended to terrorize the Jewish community in Lakewood and Jackson on April 8, 2022.”

Attorney information for Marsh was not immediately known. Police said he was arrested at his home in Manchester Township late Friday.