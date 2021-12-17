Terrorism growing on the soil of Pakistan, the steps taken to show off the dreaded terrorists still roaming freely: US report

Pakistan is looked upon with suspicion all over the world for promoting terrorism. The US State Department has released a report on terrorism in which Pakistan’s pole has been exposed. The report said that Pakistan has taken limited steps to rein in anti-India terrorist groups, but Jaish’s Masood Azhar and 26/11 accused Sajid Mir continue to roam freely in its country.

Praising Indian security agencies in ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2020: India’ on behalf of the US State Department, it has been said that Indian security agencies are very effective in preventing terrorist threats. The report also said that there were 66 Indian-origin fighters affiliated with the terrorist organization ISIS.

The report said that Pakistan has not taken adequate steps to fight terrorism. The report claimed that Pakistan did not take any action against dreaded terrorist organizations such as the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Masood Azhar of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Sajid Mir.

The report also claimed that many terrorist organizations are being operated from Pakistani soil. In which, especially terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed working against India.