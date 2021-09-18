Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorism is on the rise again in Kashmir, 3 murders in a week – Terrorism rises again in Kashmir

Attacks have once again increased in Kashmir. Attacks by terrorists have steadily increased. Terrorists have carried out three attacks in Kashmir in the last two days. In which a police officer and a soldier were martyred as well as a laborer. There were two attacks in three hours on Friday. So far this year, six policemen have been killed in the attack.

According to the information received, in view of the latest attacks, the police have started working on a new strategy. The army’s hit squads are carrying out the attacks. Which has added new youth. They are attacking with small arms. These people have been told to use small arms to target police personnel in crowded areas. Now the police are investigating the case, looking for members who are working for this network of the army. Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Kashmir following a sudden increase in attacks. Police personnel are being asked to take special care of these things during or after duty.



So far, these people have been targeted by terrorists.

On Friday, terrorists killed Bantu Sharma, a police officer, in Kulgam. He was returning home from duty. This time he was targeted. Three hours later, worker Shankar Chaudhary was killed in Kulgam. Last Sunday, terrorists killed Sub-Inspector of Police Arshid Ahmed in the middle of the market. Earlier on August 7, a policeman was killed and two others were injured in Kulgam.

Jammu and Kashmir News: 4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Jammu and Kashmir

On June 2, terrorists broke into a house in Pulwama and killed a police officer, his wife and daughter. Earlier, a police inspector was shot dead in a market in Naugam. Javed Ahmed, a policeman, was shot dead at Saidpora on June 17 and two policemen were shot dead on February 19.