Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorism is on the rise again in Kashmir, 3 murders in a week – Terrorism rises again in Kashmir

Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorism is on the rise again in Kashmir, 3 murders in a week
Attacks have once again increased in Kashmir. Attacks by terrorists have steadily increased. Terrorists have carried out three attacks in Kashmir in the last two days. In which a police officer and a soldier were martyred as well as a laborer. There were two attacks in three hours on Friday. So far this year, six policemen have been killed in the attack.
So far, these people have been targeted by terrorists.
On Friday, terrorists killed Bantu Sharma, a police officer, in Kulgam. He was returning home from duty. This time he was targeted. Three hours later, worker Shankar Chaudhary was killed in Kulgam. Last Sunday, terrorists killed Sub-Inspector of Police Arshid Ahmed in the middle of the market. Earlier on August 7, a policeman was killed and two others were injured in Kulgam.
On June 2, terrorists broke into a house in Pulwama and killed a police officer, his wife and daughter. Earlier, a police inspector was shot dead in a market in Naugam. Javed Ahmed, a policeman, was shot dead at Saidpora on June 17 and two policemen were shot dead on February 19.
