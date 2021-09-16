Terrorism: Terror plot: IED reaches Prayagraj from Kashmir via Lucknow, Delhi knows ISI was planning terrorist attacks

ISI was planning terrorist attacks with the help of Mumbai Underworld. The IED seized from Prayagraj came from Kashmir. He was to be taken to New Delhi from Prayagraj, but before that the special cell of the Delhi Police and the UP ATS thwarted the terrorists. Sameer Kalia, a close associate of Don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees, was a special pawn in the entire operation. The IED was to go from Prayagraj to Delhi through contact with the underworld and then from there to the attack site.According to the information received, two squads were formed for this terrorist attack. The first team belonged to the Mumbai Underworld, run by Anees Ibrahim, led by its most notable pawn, Jan Mohammad Sheikh alias Sameer Kalia. At the same time, another ISI-affiliated team had set up camp in New Delhi.

The team was led by ISI agent Osama. Investigations and investigations by the agencies have revealed that the IED seized from Prayagraj reached Aamir from Kashmir to Lucknow through the ISI network. It was kept with Aamir for about a week. Amir then gave it to Zeeshan in Prayagraj.

Thus the connections of the suspects are connected

Aamir was in touch with Imtiaz alias Kallu, a resident of Pratapgarh near Sameer Kalia. At the same time, Jamil Khatri of Moolchand and Unchahar in Rae Bareli was associated with Kallu. Aamir took her to Zeeshan. Moolchand Lala, Imtiaz alias Kallu and Jamil Khatri were responsible for transporting IEDs from Prayagraj to Delhi. They are also associated with the underworld. Imtiaz and Jameel are in the custody of the Delhi Special Cell and both are being questioned.

The fugitive Humaid was also involved in the conspiracy.

The agency is also looking for a suspect named Humaid. He is a resident of Prayagraj. On Tuesday, the ATS conducted a search in Roshan Nagar, Kanpur, where his father-in-law is staying. It is said that Aamir’s sister is the wife of Hamid’s younger brother. Humayun also does the work of the palm. Kanpur and New Delhi used to come and go for this work.