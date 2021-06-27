Terrorist attack in Parwan province, 11 injured including women and children

At least eleven people, including women and children, were injured in a bomb blast targeting a bus in the town of Charikar in Parwan province on Sunday afternoon, Tolo News reported.

Kabul. Talks are going on continuously between the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban to restore peace in Afghanistan. Despite this, the series of terrorist attacks has not stopped. Now on Sunday, a major terrorist attack was carried out in Parwan province of Afghanistan.

At least eleven people, including women and children, were injured in a bomb blast targeting a bus in the town of Charikar in Parwan province on Sunday afternoon, local media Tolo News reported.

The report, quoting sources, said that the blast targeted a bus in District 2 of Charikar City in Parwan province on Sunday afternoon. Giving information, provincial police spokesman Salim Noori said that 11 people, including women and children, were injured in an explosion targeting a bus in the town of Charikar in Parwan province on Sunday afternoon. As of now, no terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for this attack. The matter is being investigated.

Violence in Afghanistan is witnessing an escalation amid the withdrawal of US troops from Afghan territory to end the decades-long civil war. While relevant stakeholders, including the Taliban and the Afghan government, are still negotiating a peace deal in Qatar’s capital, Doha.