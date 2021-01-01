Terrorist hideouts found: Jammu and Kashmir News: Terrorist hideouts exposed in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces have had great success ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. In a joint operation, a terrorist hideout was busted in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition including grenades and detonators have been seized from here.Apart from Doda, one person has been arrested from Mendhar area of ​​Poonch district, police said. An improvised explosive device (IED) was seized from the arrested person.

Despite the siege, no one was caught

Police, Special Operations Group (SOG) in Doda, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the disputed forests in Kahara on Friday evening. After this, a search operation was launched in the area. Meanwhile, a terrorist hideout was busted. Here the team seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition. The area was cordoned off but no arrests have been made so far.

Action was also taken in Poonch

A joint team of police, army and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested a man from Poonch for suspicious movements, SSP Vinod Kumar said. After searching for the man and his belongings, security forces found an IED – four sticky bombs in a bottle and Rs 10,500 in cash.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayyum, who is in charge of Doda, said his team busted a terrorist hideout in Tanta forest and seized ammunition along with weapons.

