Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, civilian shot dead a day earlier

Security forces have killed a militant in Shopian district of Kashmir. The slain terrorist used to work as an overground worker for the terrorists in the past. Not long ago he became an active terrorist. A pistol has been seized from him. A day earlier, he had attacked a civilian in Chitragam area. According to the information received, the security forces had received information that a terrorist was hiding in Keswan Chitragam area. Based on this information, the entire area was cordoned off by security forces. The operation was launched Wednesday night. But the shooting did not happen because of the darkness. At night, security forces evacuated civilians trapped in the area. When the operation was launched after dawn, the terrorists started firing on the team. Both sides then opened fire and the terrorist was killed. The slain terrorist is identified as Keshawan Shopian, a resident of Anayat Ashraf Dar. He had shot Javier Hamid Butt in the area a day earlier. He has been hospitalized for treatment. The terrorist was also involved in drug trafficking. After working as an aide to terrorists, he became an active terrorist. He was then using weapons to intimidate people in the area. He had harassed the people in the area. The day before, he had attacked a civilian in the area to increase his fear of terrorists in the area. A pistol and rounds were seized from him, police officials said.