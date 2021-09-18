Terrorist module arrested in Mumbai: Mumbai police and ATS arrest terrorist Linked to Delhi terror case: Mumbai ATS arrests terrorist Zakir

Anees, the brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was helping them financially

Zakir’s name came to light after interrogation of the arrested terrorists

A suspect named Zakir was arrested from Nagpada area of ​​Mumbai. It is said that the suspects’ wires are linked to the suspected terrorists arrested in Delhi. Police have arrested Zakir after questioning Jan Mohammad.

The Mumbai Crime Branch and the ATS arrested Zakir during a joint operation. The operation was carried out on Saturday morning. According to the information received, the Delhi Special Cell had given input to the Maharashtra ATS after interrogating Jan Mohammad.

Caught out of the house at midnight

The team carried out the operation after receiving information about Zakir. Zakir is a resident of Jogeshwari area of ​​Mumbai. He was apprehended from his home in the middle of the night.

India had brought the training from Pakistan

A special cell of the Delhi Police had destroyed a large module of terrorists. These terrorists were in the midst of a major attack during the festive season. When the Delhi Police Special Cell received input from intelligence agencies, a team was formed and six people from different states were arrested. Two of the terrorists had come to India from Pakistan for training.

Funding was coming from the underworld

Anees, the brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was funding them and was being trained by Pakistan’s ISI. Terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda, Underworld, ISIS had laid their hands on them. Anees of the underworld was largely funding the attack. ISIS was supplying weapons to them and they were trained by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.