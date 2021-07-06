Terry Donahue, Who Led U.C.L.A. to Bowl Victories, Dies at 77

Terry Donahue, who became the face of football at UCLA as a player and coach, remaining in the latter position for 20 years and leading the school to seven consecutive winning seasons in the 1980s, died Sunday at his home of Newport Beach, Calif. He was 77 years old.

The cause was cancer, UCLA said.

Donahue has won more games than any other coach in the history of the school and the Pac-12 Conference, and he ended his career with a record-breaking victory against each of the conference teams, including the rival of the Bruins, the University of Southern California Trojans.

In total, he won 151 of the 233 games he coached, and 98 of those wins were in the Pac-10 (as the conference was known before adding two teams in 2011). His eighth and final bowl victory came in the 1991 John Hancock Bowl.

Donahue’s winning streak at the bowl included Rose Bowl wins in ’83, ’84 and ’86. He was the first person to appear in the Rose Bowl as a player, assistant coach and coach.