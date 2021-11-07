tesla ceo elon musk asks twitter users if he should sell 10 percent of tesla stock

On Saturday, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla asked people questions related to his business on Twitter. He tweeted asking people if he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock. Many people responded to this tweet of his and most of the people said that yes he should sell 10 percent of his share.

In fact, on Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk released a poll on Twitter. Referring to the Billionaires Tax recently introduced by the US ruling party Democrats, he said that there have been many benefits due to the various ways to avoid the tax. So they propose to sell 10 percent of their Tesla stock. Do you support this?

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

More than 21 lakh people responded to this poll of his. About 55% people supported his proposal, while about 45 percent people did not agree with his proposal. While tweeting this poll, he also wrote that whatever the result of the poll will come, they will definitely accept it. At the same time, he also said that he does not take salary or bonus in cash. They only have stock. So the only way for them to pay the tax is to sell the stock.

According to the Forbes website, Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds about 227 million Tesla shares, which is about 22.4 percent of the total stock. If Elon Musk sells 10 percent of his Tesla Inc. shares, it would be worth about US$27.8 billion. Even before this, Elon Musk had talked about selling his shares to end hunger.

Let us tell you that Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos of Amazon to become the richest person in the world. He is the only billionaire with a net worth of over $300 billion. His wealth has doubled in the past year alone. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has a net worth of about $340. In just four years, Elon Musk’s wealth rose from $20 billion to $340 billion.