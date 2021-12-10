Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to step down? Said this thing by tweeting, told the plan ahead

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, wants to quit his job. In a tweet from his Twitter account, Elon Musk said that he is considering quitting his job and becoming an influencer. The Tesla CEO is considered one of the most influential faces on social media.

However, it was not clear whether Elon Musk, who is considered a hugely influential face on the social media platform, is serious about stepping down from his position at the company. He has been tweeting in a light-hearted manner many times on various issues, which are very much liked by the users. At the same time, users are giving various suggestions on his tweet leaving his job. A user has also suggested him to start a YouTube channel.

Elon Musk on Thursday sold 934,091 shares of the company for $963 million. Elon Musk will still have to sell 6 million shares to meet the 10 per cent stake sale target. He began selling the company’s shares on November 4, and Tesla shares have fallen 18 percent since his move.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Last month, he sought the opinion of his followers on Twitter whether he should sell his 10 per cent stake in the electric-car maker, to which most agreed. He has since sold shares worth about $12 billion.

Elon Musk is also the founder and CEO of SpaceX, as well as leading brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company. He said during a conference call in January last year that he expected to remain CEO of Tesla for “many years”.

Elon Musk is still the richest man in the world, but his net worth dropped to $266 billion on Friday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In fact, due to the fall of Tesla’s shares, there has been a huge decline of $ 16 billion in their total assets in one day.