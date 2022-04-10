Tesla driver careens onto Texas sidewalk, nearly hits women, video shows



A driver who fell asleep behind the wheels of a Tesla, lying on a sidewalk in Hamlin, Texas last week, has reported missing just two women who had been smoking outside a while ago, authorities said.

Hamlin police chief Bobby Evans said two female police transmitters were smoking cigarettes while standing on the sidewalk outside the police department on Wednesday.

San Diego Tesla driver crashes over ambulance

CCTV footage showed that shortly after the women returned, a Tesla sped off onto the sidewalk and crashed into the side of the building.

Evans told KTXS-TV that the driver fell asleep when he approached Hamlin.

The driver, who could not be immediately identified, hit the corner of the City Hall building and knocked down the canopy pillars on the five-storey front, Evans said.

No further details were immediately available.