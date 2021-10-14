Tesla founder Elon Musk beats Jeff Bezos of Amazon to become richest person Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani gets richer

Elon Musk has once again overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. Mukesh Ambani has been out of the top ten even after increasing the wealth. On the other hand, Gautam Adani has improved the rank with increased assets.

Tesla founder Elon Musk has once again overtaken Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. With the company’s shares climbing, Musk has again become the richest person in the world. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, has remained out of the top ten even after increasing wealth, while Gautam Adani’s position has improved. This information has been revealed in Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Elon Musk’s wealth rises as Tesla shares climb

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth has risen by $4.13 billion to $213 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. On the other hand, the wealth of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has come down by $1.03 billion to $197 billion. In this way, Musk has again become the world’s richest, while Jeff Bezos has to slip to second place.

Top 15 richest people in the world. (Source: Bloomberg Billionares Index)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in fourth place

In third place is Bernard Arnault of France with $160 billion. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is on the fourth spot with a net worth of $132 billion.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who was the richest person for a long time, is currently in fifth place with $ 128 billion. They are followed by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in sixth and seventh place respectively. The assets of these two are $ 126 billion and $ 121 billion respectively.

Larry Ellison, co-founder of IT company Oracle, is at the eighth position with a net worth of $106 billion. Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, is ranked ninth with $105 billion. At 10th place is the famous investor Warren Buffett, who has a net worth of $ 102 billion.

Mukesh Ambani is out of the top ten, Gautam Adani’s place has improved

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani has had to stay out of the top ten even after increasing the wealth. Ambani’s wealth has increased by $1.52 billion to $96.8 billion. Ambani is currently ranked 11th in the list of global rich. India’s second richest person Gautam Adani’s wealth has also increased by $896 million. Adani is ranked 14th with a net worth of $69.2 billion.

Nine US, India’s two billionaires in top 15

If we look at the top 15 richest people in the world, 9 billionaires are from America. The top 15 rich include two billionaires each from India and France. Apart from these, one billionaire each from Spain and Mexico also found place in the top 15.

It is noteworthy that the figures in Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index are updated with a delay of 24 hours. The figures given here are after the market closed on Monday.