Tesla is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that the company is moving its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, where it has been building a new factory for a little over a year.

Musk said Tesla will continue to operate its electric vehicle factory in Fremont, CA, and even plans to scale up and increase production there by 50 percent. “Just to be clear, however, we will continue to expand our activities in California,” he said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. “So it’s not a matter of Tesla leaving California.”

The move means Tesla’s home will no longer be the state where its vehicles are most popular; Instead, Tesla will be headquartered in a state where it cannot legally sell its cars directly to consumers.

“It’s Not About Tesla Leaving California”

Musk previously threatened to pull Tesla’s entire operation out of California in 2020 after he disagreed with the state’s shelter-in-place orders to help keep people safe early in the coronavirus pandemic. Tesla also sued the county that the company’s California factory is in as a form of protest.

Musk himself moved to Texas last year, as SpaceX dramatically increased its presence in the southern tip of the state. The Tesla CEO said at one point that he felt California had become too “satisfied” with respect to its residents and businesses.

Tesla began construction of its next US Gigafactory outside Austin in 2020 and has made incredible progress in the intervening year. “We’re going to build an ecological paradise here.. on the Colorado River,” a reference to how the company plans to open up some of the land it bought to the public. Musk said Thursday that Tesla is also looking at doing more “major installations” of battery storage, as was first reported bloomberg earlier this year.

Musk previously said that Tesla chose to build at other locations in Austin because employees were willing to move there.

“There’s a limit to how big you can make it in the Bay Area,” Musk said Thursday, “it’s hard for people to buy homes.” [in California]Tesla’s Austin location is also near the local airport, which Musk described as convenient.

Tesla is moving to Texas at a time when many businesses have found themselves under pressure to quit, as the state recently passed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the country. After the law was passed, Texas Governor Greg Abbott used Musk and Tesla as examples and proved this was not a trend during a CNBC interview. Abbott said in September that “Elon had to move out of California, in part, because of the social policies in California,” and Musk “consistently tells me that he prefers the social policies in the state of Texas.”

Musk responded to that clip in a tweet, saying he “believes it”[s] Government should rarely impose its will on the people, and while doing so, should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness. ”

“That said, I would prefer to stay out of politics,” he said.